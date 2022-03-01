Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Next / How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales
MotoGP News

Mir says re-signing with Suzuki MotoGP team now his "priority"  

Joan Mir says the progress Suzuki has made with its 2022 MotoGP bike has made re-signing with the marque for 2023 his “priority”.

Mir says re-signing with Suzuki MotoGP team now his "priority"  
Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Listen to this article

The Spaniard made his MotoGP debut with Suzuki in 2019 and delivered the Japanese manufacturer its first world title in 20 years when he took the 2020 championship.

But the 2021 season proved to be difficult for Mir, as a lack of development for the GSX-RR meant he could only finish third in the standings and was unable to add to his tally of one race win from 2022.

Suzuki's 2021 was also hindered by the loss of team manager Davide Brivio to Alpine in Formula 1, with the squad electing not to hire a direct replacement for the year.

With his current contract coming to an end in 2022, Mir wanted to see the progress Suzuki made with its new bike in testing and what it would do in regards to hiring a new team manager.

But after a strong pre-season and the signing of ex-Honda chief Livio Suppo as team manager for 2022, Mir has exclusively told Motorsport.com that his "priority" is to stay with Suzuki now.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: MotoGP

"As I said in the pre-season, I wanted to see how the new bike was going and what was going on with the team manager before thinking about the renewal," Mir said.

"I see that Suzuki has made a big effort to meet our requests and therefore my priority will be to renew.

"My representative will meet with Livio and [project leader Shinichi] Sahara to negotiate the details."

Mir had been linked with a move to Honda over the winter, but has refuted rumours of a potential move away from Suzuki.

"Those rumours are totally false," he added. "I have not received any offer because we have not negotiated with anyone.

Read Also:

"I asked [Suzuki] for an evolution of the bike and the hiring of a team manager, and the brand has responded to my demands.

"That's why I'm going to give it priority, although that doesn't mean that nothing is closed.

"I'm not in a hurry and I'm not worried about my future, as I'm very confident in my potential. I'm sure I'll have a good team in 2023."

shares
comments

Related video

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test
Previous article

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test
Next article

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales
Load comments
Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime
MotoGP

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

Suzuki’s MotoGP team boss hunt takes hit as Brivio stays with Alpine
MotoGP

Suzuki’s MotoGP team boss hunt takes hit as Brivio stays with Alpine

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Mandalika February Testing Prime
MotoGP

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

Latest news

Marc Marquez's vision recovery "harder" than in 2011
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez's vision recovery "harder" than in 2011

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Mir says re-signing with Suzuki MotoGP team now his "priority"  
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir says re-signing with Suzuki MotoGP team now his "priority"  

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Prime

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals highlighted have the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Prime

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Prime

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.