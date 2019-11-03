MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Malaysian GP / Breaking news

Mir calls out race direction for "unfair" penalty

shares
comments
Mir calls out race direction for "unfair" penalty
By:
Nov 3, 2019, 10:22 AM

Suzuki rider Joan Mir criticised MotoGP race direction for giving him a penalty after his clash with Johann Zarco during the Malaysian GP, even though the Frenchman later went to apologise to him.

Zarco and Mir were running right behind Jack Miller in ninth and 10th when they collided at Turn 13.

The move occurred when Zarco moved to the inside line of the right-hander in an attempt to pass Miller while Mir was already trying to make a move on his own in that place.

Zarco consequently crashed out of the race as Mir carried on, but was given a long-lap penalty and had to settle for 10th.

Mir claimed that the penalty was "unfair" as the crash was not his fault, and recalled past incidents such as Valentino Rossi hitting him from behind at Mugello or Zarco causing him to crash at Brno when they both escaped penalties.

"I was coming from behind with better pace than the others and I was recovering distance," explained Mir.

"I was trying to overtake as many riders as I could because I was not able to push so hard on the brakes because I was breathing so heavily and was difficult to finish the race.

"I was taking the inside in T13 to overtake Zarco and Miller because I was quite fast in the moment.

"I was on the inside, then Zarco, he tries to overtake Miller when he didn't see me that I was coming from the inside. It is normal, not his fault obviously.

"We both touch, he crashed unfortunately, sorry for him, but was not my fault, was something that can happen in the race.

"If we look at the back, the problems that I had in Mugello with Valentino, in Brno with Zarco that he hit me on the first corner and my race was over, all these type of things, they didn't give nothing to them.

"To me, a long lap. Unfair, but what can I say, I am rookie, this was the most easy thing to do, 'ah Zarco crashed, we will give him a long lap'."

He added that Zarco came to him to apologise after the race and while he didn't blame the Frenchman for the crash, the Suzuki man said that it is further proof that he was not at fault either.

"What shows that was not my fault, Zarco came to my garage and he said sorry for this.

"I say also sorry for my part because I couldn't avoid hitting him, and the same from him. We both understand the situation but the race direction not."

Zarco himself said that the crash "was no big drama", saying: "I tried to overtake Jack [Miller] to go away, because if I can go away I can save this eighth position, but Joan came even more inside [at Turn 13], a bit too fast.

"Mir tried to overtake, he was a little bit limit, I think he didn't expect that I will go in.

"Totally came in front of the handlebar, he touched me quite strong and I could not do anything. Not a big drama, I am not playing anything in the championship."

Additional reporting by Andrew van Leeuwen

Next article
Sepang MotoGP: Vinales takes crushing win from Marquez

Previous article

Sepang MotoGP: Vinales takes crushing win from Marquez

Next article

Marquez inspired by Italy 2015 start at Sepang

Marquez inspired by Italy 2015 start at Sepang
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Malaysian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Johann Zarco , Joan Mir
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP , Team LCR
Author David Gruz

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

2
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

3
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

2h
4
World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Rea quickest in Friday practice

5
WRC

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

26m

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire
MGP

Aprilia's "extreme" gearbox solution to blame for fire

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM
MGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures
MGP

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top
MGP

Vinales ends Valencia MotoGP test on top

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub
MGP

Crutchlow: No disappointment over Repsol Honda snub

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.