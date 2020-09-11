MotoGP
MotoGP / San Marino GP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice by half a second

shares
comments
Misano MotoGP: Vinales tops first practice by half a second
By:

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales dominated the opening practice for the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, while there were technical issues for Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso.

The first of two races at Misano takes place on a newly resurfaced track, with Vinales’ best of 1m32.198s already just over half a second away from the best ever lap set back in 2018.

The San Marino GP is also the first to welcome fans in 2020, with a modest, socially-distanced crowd enjoying MotoGP action on Friday morning.

KTM’s Pol Espargaro set the early pace with a 1m34.115s, having been one of a handful of current race riders to have tested on the new Misano surface in June. 

His time was bettered five minutes later by Petronas’s Fabio Quartararo, with the Yamaha rider – at the scene of his first duel for victory with Marc Marquez last year – going top with a 1m34.039s.

This was short-lived, however, as Espargaro returned to the top of the standings with a 1m33.607s, before Vinales on the works team Yamaha improved to a 1m33.479s.

With just under 25 minutes to go, Quartararo went top again with a 1m33.435s, which stood as the benchmark through to the closing stages of FP1.

The middle of the session proved tricky 2018 Misano race winner Dovizioso, with several attempts to come out on track aborted due to an issue with his factory Ducati.

Unable to fix the problem, Ducati sent Dovizioso out on his second bike in the latter stages and leaped up from outside of the top 20 to ninth.

Quartararo put his own best lap under pressure with six minutes to go and produced a 1m33.215s, which he then bettered by 0.126s to a 1m33.089s.

With two minutes to go, Vinales began lighting up the timing screens again having unusually fitted a fresh hard rear tyre, and went top with a 1m32.760s. 

On his final effort, he blasted the field away by 0.550s with a 1m32.198s to end FP1 at Misano – where he was on pole last year – ahead of Quartararo.

Unlike its rival manufacturers, Yamaha never tested at Misano in June with Jorge Lorenzo – something Quartararo questioned on Thursday when asked about it

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro tracked Vinales late on and jumped up to third as a result with a 1m32.949s ahead of top Ducati runner Johann Zarco on the year-old Avintia GP19 and the sister Aprilia of Bradley Smith.

Joan Mir was fastest Suzuki in sixth ahead of the first works Ducati of Pramac’s Jack Miller, the injured LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow – who suffered a technical issue during FP1 – Pol Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami (LCR). 

Valentino Rossi was shuffled out of the top 10 late on for the first session of his home race, with Franco Morbidelli (Petronas), KTM’s Brad Binder and Dovizioso following.

Alex Rins was a low-key 16th on his Suzuki, while Styrian GP winner Miguel Oliveira was a mystifying 2.4s off the pace in 22nd and last in the first session. 

San Marino GP - FP1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'32.198
2 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'32.748 0.550
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'32.949 0.751
4 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'33.181 0.983
5 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 1'33.244 1.046
6 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'33.497 1.299
7 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'33.502 1.304
8 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'33.538 1.340
9 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'33.569 1.371
10 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'33.654 1.456
11 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'33.693 1.495
12 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'33.694 1.496
13 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'33.828 1.630
14 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'33.868 1.670
15 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'33.921 1.723
16 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'34.040 1.842
17 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'34.101 1.903
18 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'34.154 1.956
19 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'34.323 2.125
20 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'34.553 2.355
21 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'34.619 2.421
22 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'34.645 2.447
View full results
Series MotoGP
Event San Marino GP
Drivers Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

