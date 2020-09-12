MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP4 in
02 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / San Marino GP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Rossi on top in third practice

shares
comments
Misano MotoGP: Rossi on top in third practice
By:

Valentino Rossi topped a crash-strewn third practice for his home MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, while Cal Crutchlow has been ruled out of the weekend through injury.

Crutchlow had arm pump surgery after the Styrian Grand Prix last month, but has been suffering with a build up of fluid in his right arm since.

With the swelling worsening after his first day on his LCR Honda on Friday, Crutchlow was declared unfit by doctors to continue with the San Marino Grand Prix.

Typically, improvements on the combined timesheets in the opening half of FP3 were few and far between, with Suzuki’s Joan Mir the first serious mover with a 1m32.906s to go eighth overall.

Petronas SRT’s Fabio Quartararo led the individual timesheets at the halfway stage with a 1m32.660s, with no one at that point putting his Friday best under threat.

However, with just under 11 minutes to go, Pramac’s Jack Miller began to light up the timing screens and hooked the lap together to take over top spot on the combined times with a 1m32.129s.

With three minutes to go, Quartararo set the first sub 1m32s lap of the weekend with a 1m31.961s.

Maverick Vinales on the works team Yamaha bettered this in the dying stages with a 1m31.936s, but teammate Rossi – sporting a special Viagra-themed helmet design - was soon putting this under threat on his final lap.

Having dropped to 15th after aborting an earlier decent effort, Rossi produced a 1m31.861s to end the session fastest of all ahead of Vinales and Quartararo.

Miller held onto fourth despite a late crash at the last corner, with the Suzuki pairing of Alex Rins and Mir completing the top six.

The returning Francesco Bagnaia bagged a place in Q2 in seventh on his Pramac Ducati, with Johann Zarco (Avintia), SRT’s Franco Morbidelli and Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso.

KTM’s Pol Espargaro was the big loser in that session, as a late crash at Turn 13 left him unable to defend his top 10 position.

He will face Q1 later this afternoon after ending FP3 13th behind brother Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia, with LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami, Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci, Tech3’s Iker Lecuona - who also crashed during the session - and Brad Binder (KTM) all to face the first part of qualifying.

Aprilia’s Bradley Smith was the other faller, leaving him 20th.

Read Also:

Cla Rider Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Italy Valentino Rossi
21 1'31.861 165.693
2 Spain Maverick Viñales
20 1'31.936 0.075 0.075 165.558
3 France Fabio Quartararo
20 1'31.961 0.100 0.025 165.513
4 Australia Jack Miller
16 1'32.129 0.268 0.168 165.211
5 Spain Alex Rins
21 1'32.206 0.345 0.077 165.073
6 Spain Joan Mir
20 1'32.238 0.377 0.032 165.016
7 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
17 1'32.248 0.387 0.010 164.998
8 France Johann Zarco
20 1'32.268 0.407 0.020 164.962
9 Italy Franco Morbidelli
20 1'32.281 0.420 0.013 164.939
10 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
22 1'32.418 0.557 0.137 164.695
View full results
Bradl trials radio warning system in Misano practice

Previous article

Bradl trials radio warning system in Misano practice
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event San Marino GP
Sub-event FP3
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Bradl trials radio warning system in Misano practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bradl trials radio warning system in Misano practice

Wolff: Vettel will help take Aston Martin to the next level
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Vettel will help take Aston Martin to the next level

Susie Wolff “good enough to race for midfield team”, says Toto
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Susie Wolff “good enough to race for midfield team”, says Toto

Schumacher has the talent, the speed, and the wealth
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Schumacher has the talent, the speed, and the wealth

Leclerc: Filming day to thank for promising FP1 position
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: Filming day to thank for promising FP1 position

Latest news

Misano MotoGP: Rossi on top in third practice
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Rossi on top in third practice

Bradl trials radio warning system in Misano practice
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bradl trials radio warning system in Misano practice

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the San Marino GP?
MGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the San Marino GP?

Rossi feels “like I am 30” again after Misano MotoGP practice
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi feels “like I am 30” again after Misano MotoGP practice

Trending

1
IndyCar

Shank aims to expand IndyCar team “only if it’s the right timing”

2
IndyCar

McLaren interested in Perez if he considers IndyCar switch

3
Formula 1

Mugello to allow fans in at Tuscan Grand Prix F1

4
Formula 1

Indian Motorsport: A lowdown of the present situation of racing in India

Latest news

Misano MotoGP: Rossi on top in third practice
MGP

Misano MotoGP: Rossi on top in third practice

Bradl trials radio warning system in Misano practice
MGP

Bradl trials radio warning system in Misano practice

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the San Marino GP?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the San Marino GP?

Rossi feels “like I am 30” again after Misano MotoGP practice
MGP

Rossi feels “like I am 30” again after Misano MotoGP practice

MotoGP stars hit out over new track surface at Misano
MGP

MotoGP stars hit out over new track surface at Misano

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.