Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
20 days
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
27 days
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
34 days
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
48 days
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
55 days
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
62 days
MotoGP / Emilia-Romagna GP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas Yamaha 1-2 in FP1

By:

Fabio Quartararo led a Petronas Yamaha 1-2 in a tight first practice session for the inaugural MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Misano.

For the third time this season, MotoGP returns to the same circuit for a second grand prix, which also follows on from a one-day test on Tuesday.

San Marino GP race winner Franco Morbidelli set the early pace on his Petronas Yamaha with a 1m33.194s, before KTM's Pol Espargaro moved into top spot with a 1m32.390s.

Morbidelli - who was absent from Tuesday's test due to a stomach upset - returned to the top of the pile with just under 15 minutes gone with a 1m32.365s, 

He would better this in the final 15 minutes to a 1m32.224s, with Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso deposing him with six minutes to go on a soft tyre time attack. 

Dovizioso, who struggled throughout the San Marino weekend but made a breakthrough in set-up in the test, went fastest with a 1m32.152s. 

This stood as the benchmark very briefly, as Joan Mir guided his Suzuki to the first sub 1m32s lap of the day with a 1m31.926s. 

Quartararo, who branded the Suzuki "perfect" on Thursday, edged ahead of the GSX-RR on his Yamaha with a 1m31.889s and ended the session with a 1m31.721s. 

Morbidelli opted for a hard tyre at the end of the session, and ended up just 0.090 seconds adrift of his teammate, with Pol Espargaro - who held top spot briefly in the closing stages - completing the top three on the KTM. 

Mir was pushed back to fourth at the chequered flag ahead of Tech 3's Miguel Oliveira and LCR's Takaaki Nakagami. 

Dovizioso's 1m31.152s left him in seventh in the end, fellow Ducati rider Johann Zarco - riding with an updated chassis on his Avintia bike - trailing him in eighth ahead of Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia and Pramac's Francesco Bagnaia. 

San Marino GP poleman Maverick Vinales didn't go for a time attack at the end and was 13th, with Yamaha teammate Valentino Rossi 1.1s off the pace in 17th having also not gone for a flying lap late on.

Alex Rins had a near-highside at Turn 5 midway through the session, and ended up crashing around 10 minutes later at the Quercia corner at Turn 8.

He was 16th in FP1 as a result behind Pramac's Jack Miller and KTM's Brad Binder.

Emilia Romagna GP - First practice results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'31.721
2 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'31.811 0.090
3 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'31.841 0.120
4 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'31.926 0.205
5 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'31.965 0.244
6 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'32.102 0.381
7 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'32.152 0.431
8 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'32.170 0.449
9 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'32.185 0.464
10 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'32.410 0.689
11 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'32.435 0.714
12 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'32.437 0.716
13 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'32.589 0.868
14 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'32.611 0.890
15 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'32.627 0.906
16 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'32.634 0.913
17 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'32.832 1.111
18 United Kingdom Bradley Smith
Aprilia 1'33.101 1.380
19 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'33.183 1.462
20 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'33.384 1.663
21 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'33.496 1.775
