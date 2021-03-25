MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
23 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
16 May
Race in
51 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
86 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
107 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
142 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
156 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
170 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
177 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
191 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
198 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
212 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
219 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
233 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Vinales without MotoGP crew chief until Qatar race day
MotoGP / Qatar GP / Breaking news

Morbidelli carrying “a great weight” as a MotoGP title contender

By:

Franco Morbidelli says he comes into the 2021 MotoGP season carrying “a great weight” as he starts for the first time as a title favourite in the premier class.

Morbidelli carrying “a great weight” as a MotoGP title contender

The Petronas SRT rider came to within 13 points of the 2020 title on his older ‘A-spec’ Yamaha after winning three races and emerging as the Japanese marque’s leading runner.

Despite remaining on the ‘A-spec’ M1 – which was given “substantial" updates during testing – many expect Morbidelli to once again be a factor in the title battle across the 2021 campaign, which begins this weekend with the Qatar Grand Prix.

Giving his thoughts ahead of the new season, Morbidelli said: “I’m ready for this first GP of the year.

“I feel really good, I had a great winter, I had good testing, I feel good. I have great trust from last year’s results.

“I have also a great weight to carry, which is the weight of [being] one of the favourites.

“So, it’s a weight that I’m happy to carry. I will try to make my best, make my maximum.

“I will try to face the weekend as I’ve been last year, so with lots of technical aggressiveness and trust and courage.

"And I will try to ride as last year, so smooth and fast hopefully. That’s what I’ll try to do, let’s see if I manage to."

Read Also:

The 2021 grid is one of the closest in MotoGP history, after nine riders won races last season across a mix of factory team and works-supported satellite machinery.

This has led to a title favourite card being stacked with talent, but Morbidelli admits if he doesn’t end up beating them “it won’t be a disaster".

“I’m hoping for the best, but I’m also prepared for the worst," he added.

“So, I’m hoping to beat those guys. I work to beat those guys and I want to beat those guys, but if I don’t manage to it won’t be a disaster, that’s for sure.

“There are many of those guys because this is MotoGP and this is full of young and also experienced, strong riders.

“So, it’s tough, it’s not easy and it doesn’t always depend on things you know, it doesn’t always depend on things you can control.

“I take it as it is, a super tough challenge that needs to be taken with lots of courage and commitment.

“That’s what I will do, and if I don’t manage to, that’s too bad. Life goes on."

shares
comments

Related video

Vinales without MotoGP crew chief until Qatar race day

Previous article

Vinales without MotoGP crew chief until Qatar race day
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

19h
2
Formula 1

Alpine can't afford "shitty" F1 season in 2021, says Renault CEO

1h
3
NASCAR Cup

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

4
Automotive

The "Great Races": Henry Ford's Victory in 1901

5
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Latest news
Morbidelli carrying “a great weight” as a MotoGP title contender
MotoGP

Morbidelli carrying “a great weight” as a MotoGP title contender

58m
Vinales without MotoGP crew chief until Qatar race day
MotoGP

Vinales without MotoGP crew chief until Qatar race day

1h
Bradl to replace recovering Marquez in Qatar MotoGP races
MotoGP

Bradl to replace recovering Marquez in Qatar MotoGP races

Mar 23, 2021
Marquez "doesn’t trust Qatar" to show MotoGP grid form
MotoGP

Marquez "doesn’t trust Qatar" to show MotoGP grid form

Mar 23, 2021
Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener
MotoGP

Marquez to miss Qatar MotoGP season opener

Mar 22, 2021
Latest videos
Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

The last 20 winners in MotoGP 03:20
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

The last 20 winners in MotoGP

All Ducati Corse riders 03:30
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All Ducati Corse riders

All official Yamaha Factory Racing riders 02:04
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All official Yamaha Factory Racing riders

All Aprilia's riders from their return to MotoGP 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All Aprilia's riders from their return to MotoGP

More from
Lewis Duncan
Vinales without MotoGP crew chief until Qatar race day Qatar GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales without MotoGP crew chief until Qatar race day

Bradl to replace recovering Marquez in Qatar MotoGP races Qatar GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Bradl to replace recovering Marquez in Qatar MotoGP races

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime
MotoGP / Commentary

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021

Trending Today

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

Alpine can't afford "shitty" F1 season in 2021, says Renault CEO
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine can't afford "shitty" F1 season in 2021, says Renault CEO

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

Bristol goes dirt!
Stock car Stock car / News

Bristol goes dirt!

Baja 1000: Draw results 2008-10-12
Score Score / News

Baja 1000: Draw results 2008-10-12

Hailie Deegan to run complete Truck schedule in 2021
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Hailie Deegan to run complete Truck schedule in 2021

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Where are they now? – Geoff Bodine

MRN Radio affiliate list
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

MRN Radio affiliate list

Latest news

Morbidelli carrying “a great weight” as a MotoGP title contender
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli carrying “a great weight” as a MotoGP title contender

Vinales without MotoGP crew chief until Qatar race day
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales without MotoGP crew chief until Qatar race day

Bradl to replace recovering Marquez in Qatar MotoGP races
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bradl to replace recovering Marquez in Qatar MotoGP races

Marquez "doesn’t trust Qatar" to show MotoGP grid form
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "doesn’t trust Qatar" to show MotoGP grid form

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.