MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli felt he was Yamaha's ‘lowest-rated’ rider

shares
comments
Morbidelli felt he was Yamaha's ‘lowest-rated’ rider
By:

Franco Morbidelli says he “can’t hide” the fact Yamaha’s decision to give him the older-spec MotoGP bike at the start of 2020 made him feel the weakest of its riders. 

The Petronas SRT rider was due to ride current-spec machinery in 2020, but ahead of pre-season testing Yamaha decided to keep him on what it dubbed the ‘A-spec’ bike – which was effectively the 2019 version.

Despite this, Morbidelli went on to score three victories in 2020 (equal with teammate Fabio Quartararo) and ended up as top Yamaha rider in runner-up spot in the championship.

Morbidelli praised Yamaha for the “good package” he was supplied with, as the ‘A-spec’ bike proved to be more consistent than the 2020 version, but admits its decision to give him the older machine in the first place made him feel devalued.

“Huge congratulations to the team, huge thanks to Yamaha as well who supplied me with a good package, even though I can’t hide that I was feeling maybe the fourth strongest this year,” he said after finishing third in Portugal last month. 

“In the beginning of the year we were able to exploit the maximum from what we had and actually it came out very good, very well. 

“We did a very good job and it’s definitely a year I’m going to remember and it’s definitely a year where I learned a lot and I learned that putting a lot of work in pays off.”

When asked by Motorsport.com if he felt Yamaha underestimated his abilities, Morbidelli didn’t believe this was the case – just that he was rated lowest by the marque out of Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi.

"Yeah, I don't feel underestimated," he said. "I just know that in Yamaha there are three strong riders and the choice of who to give what is very difficult, because all the riders in Yamaha are very, very strong, so I didn't feel like I'm underestimated. 

"I just had the lowest, maybe, rating inside Yamaha's understanding, let's say.

“I hope that this championship will make my rating and level grow inside Yamaha's judgement. That's what I hope.

“But I didn't feel underestimated. No, it's just that in Yamaha there is a great rivalry and a great level between the riders.

“All riders in Yamaha are super, super strong. Valentino has a huge experience and he's super good in riding and setting up the bike. 

"Fabio is super-fast and Maverick as well is super-fast. So, it's a great battle between the riders because these riders are very strong.

“I didn't feel underestimated, I just felt maybe the last one [within the marque] but that's OK."

Morbidelli will remain as the only Yamaha rider without current factory machinery in 2021 despite being its top rider this year. 

Read Also:

Related video

Zarco forced to "make up for lost time" in 2020 MotoGP season

Previous article

Zarco forced to "make up for lost time" in 2020 MotoGP season
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Franco Morbidelli
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Williams not interested in becoming F1 B-team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams not interested in becoming F1 B-team

ParkerStore Crew Chief earns award
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

ParkerStore Crew Chief earns award

Michigan: Robby Gordon preview
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Michigan: Robby Gordon preview

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Latest news

Morbidelli felt he was Yamaha's ‘lowest-rated’ rider
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli felt he was Yamaha's ‘lowest-rated’ rider

Zarco forced to "make up for lost time" in 2020 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco forced to "make up for lost time" in 2020 MotoGP season

MotoGP champion Lorenzo finalist on celebrity talent show
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP champion Lorenzo finalist on celebrity talent show

How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't regret turning down Mercedes offer in 2014

2h
2
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

3
Formula 1

McLaren sticking to ‘targeted’ approach to F1 young driver programme

4
Formula 1

The key innovations behind Mansell’s F1 record-breaker

5
Formula 1

Hamilton lifts the lid on his blueprint for F1 success

Latest news

Morbidelli felt he was Yamaha's ‘lowest-rated’ rider
MotoGP

Morbidelli felt he was Yamaha's ‘lowest-rated’ rider

Zarco forced to "make up for lost time" in 2020 MotoGP season
MotoGP

Zarco forced to "make up for lost time" in 2020 MotoGP season

MotoGP champion Lorenzo finalist on celebrity talent show
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Lorenzo finalist on celebrity talent show

How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider
MotoGP

How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider

Quartararo: Riders need confidence in Yamaha to fix MotoGP bike
MotoGP

Quartararo: Riders need confidence in Yamaha to fix MotoGP bike

Latest videos

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet 00:48
MotoGP
Nov 25, 2020

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 7, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.