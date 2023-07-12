Morbidelli “not daunted” by Yamaha being bottom of MotoGP standings

Both of MotoGP’s Japanese manufacturers, Yamaha and Honda, have endured difficult 2023 campaigns, with the former scoring just two podiums in the first eight rounds.

Fabio Quartararo was third in the Americas Grand Prix and inherited that position in the Dutch GP sprint following a track limits penalty for KTM’s Brad Binder.

Yamaha currently sits last in the constructors’ table, seven points behind Honda and 203 adrift of Ducati – w hich has won all but two sprints and one GP in 2023.

The difficulties faced by Honda and Yamaha have led to discussions about concessions being resurrected for the ailing Japanese manufacturers.

Asked after the Dutch GP if it was hard to understand the performance of the Japanese factories in MotoGP right now, Morbidelli said: “From outside yes, but from the inside it’s just the exact reflection of what’s happening in every track session and every race, and we are not surprised by that.

“We are just fully focused on working to improve that situation.

“I’m not daunted by seeing Yamaha in last position in the constructors’ chart.

“I’m just more focused and motivated to do a better job as a rider, to be consistent, to be quick, to extract the maximum, to push the limits. And that’s what we are doing.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“In the constructors’ championship we are last, but in the teams’ championship we are sixth.

“So, it means both riders are close to the maximum to bring home some good points for the team every race. But for sure, and we know, the machine needs to improve.”

Team-mate Fabio Quartararo has already cast doubt on Yamaha being able to do much to its 2023 bike to salvage its season after the summer break.

Morbidelli is also unsure as to what Yamaha will do, but admits it will be “nothing big, for sure”.

The Italian also expects to have his MotoGP future clarified after the summer break, noting when asked if he will know where he is riding by the British GP: “Yes, I think yes. I hope and I think we will know more about my future after the summer break.”