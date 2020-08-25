MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Styrian GP / Breaking news

Morbidelli was "shy" at Turn 2 after Zarco crash

shares
comments
Morbidelli was "shy" at Turn 2 after Zarco crash
By:

Franco Morbidelli admits he was “a little bit shy” early in the MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix at Turn 2 a week after his horror Austrian GP accident with Johann Zarco.

Morbidelli escaped a near-200mph collision with Zarco at the fast Turn 2 kink without serious injury during the first Red Bull Ring race and was back on his Petronas Yamaha for the Styrian GP.

Though he said on Friday that he had no issues going through that section of the circuit, Morbidelli admits he was more cautious while running in the pack in the early laps of the race – but believes everyone was doing the same.

“I was a little bit shy in Turn 2,” Morbidelli admitted when asked if he was steadier through Turn 2 in the first few laps.

“But I think [I was ] like everybody, not just me, because I also saw Johann making a similar overtakes that he did with me in Turn 2. 

“But he was keeping a tighter line than in Turn 2. That means going in he was rolling off and he was keeping more margin.

“So I think that every rider after the accident was more careful in that corner.”

Zarco was handed a pitlane start for causing the collision, and eventually worked his way up to 14th having had to overtake Morbidelli at one stage.

Morbidelli concedes he was wary of Zarco passing him again at Turn 2, but says the Avintia rider came pace “very nice” at Turn 9 instead.

“Johann overtook me in Turn 9, clean overtake,” he added. “He braked and put the bike on the inside and he overtook me quite clean.

“It was much better an overtake compared to last weekend. I was hoping he wasn’t overtaking me in Turn 2. I was wondering a little bit, because clearly he had better pace, I saw him coming.

“I was wondering where he was going to overtake me, but he overtook me very nice and clean in Turn 9. He did a good job.”

Read Also:

Morbidelli ended up with just a point from his Styrian GP after finishing 15th, but takes it with “great pleasure” considering the events of the previous week’s race.

“So, very difficult day, very strange weekend, strange in the sense that in the practice it looked like we had decent pace to go for fifth, sixth, seventh position, something like that.

“I got a good start, but then I made a big mistake out of Turn 3 and I lost a lot of ground, and then from there on it was difficult because I had to ride according to our weak points.

“Difficult race because of that, but I was able to get one point and I will take this point with great pleasure because last week I was in a completely different situation after the race.”

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Johann Zarco, Avintia Racing

Photo by: MotoGP

Miller, Espargaro "gutted" Mir lost maiden MotoGP win

Previous article

Miller, Espargaro "gutted" Mir lost maiden MotoGP win
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Styrian GP
Drivers Johann Zarco , Franco Morbidelli
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Turkey joins 17-race 2020 Formula 1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Turkey joins 17-race 2020 Formula 1 calendar

Vettel has no plans to hire manager despite uncertain F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel has no plans to hire manager despite uncertain F1 future

Honda's Yamamoto has mixed feelings after Suzuka podium
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda's Yamamoto has mixed feelings after Suzuka podium

Baja 1000: Riviera Racing summary
Score Score / News

Baja 1000: Riviera Racing summary

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers #41 -- John Mulligan
NHRA NHRA / News

NHRA's 50 greatest drivers #41 -- John Mulligan

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Daytona RC race was "heck of a show" that could return in 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Daytona RC race was "heck of a show" that could return in 2021

Latest news

Morbidelli was "shy" at Turn 2 after Zarco crash
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli was "shy" at Turn 2 after Zarco crash

Miller, Espargaro "gutted" Mir lost maiden MotoGP win
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller, Espargaro "gutted" Mir lost maiden MotoGP win

Rossi: Yamaha top speed deficit "difficult to manage"
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Yamaha top speed deficit "difficult to manage"

Podcast: Reviewing Miguel Oliveira's shock Styrian GP win
MGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: Reviewing Miguel Oliveira's shock Styrian GP win

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
Formula 1

Turkey joins 17-race 2020 Formula 1 calendar

2h
3
Formula 1

Vettel has no plans to hire manager despite uncertain F1 future

2h
4
Super GT

Honda's Yamamoto has mixed feelings after Suzuka podium

5
Score

Baja 1000: Riviera Racing summary

Latest news

Morbidelli was "shy" at Turn 2 after Zarco crash
MGP

Morbidelli was "shy" at Turn 2 after Zarco crash

Miller, Espargaro "gutted" Mir lost maiden MotoGP win
MGP

Miller, Espargaro "gutted" Mir lost maiden MotoGP win

Rossi: Yamaha top speed deficit "difficult to manage"
MGP

Rossi: Yamaha top speed deficit "difficult to manage"

Podcast: Reviewing Miguel Oliveira's shock Styrian GP win
MGP

Podcast: Reviewing Miguel Oliveira's shock Styrian GP win

Who benefits the most from Marquez's extended absence?
MGP

Who benefits the most from Marquez's extended absence?

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP
Jul 25, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.