Morbidelli: Still unclear what caused "strange" crash ahead of MotoGP season

Following his switch from Yamaha over the winter, Morbidelli was preparing for the new season on the Ducati V4 Panigale road bike when he had a big crash at Turn 9, suffering a big blow to his head.

The Italian rider had to be taken to a hospital for check-ups, where doctors discovered a small clot had developed in his head.

Due to the lengthy recovery period that followed, Morbidelli was forced to miss both pre-season tests at Sepang and Losail, putting him on the back foot for this weekend's opening round in Qatar.

Speaking for the first time since his Portimao fall in January, Morbidelli said he doesn't have a proper recollection of what exactly ensued in the moments before and after the crash.

"[It is] not clear. It was an out-lap and the injury is pretty strange and the crash was pretty strange," he said.

"But I don't remember, not clear images. I'm just happy that everything went like it went. Portimao is a rollercoaster. It's a particular track and can be very dangerous sometimes. But it's very fun and very dangerous, as this sport is.

"There are some upgrades on the gravel but I never touched Portimao's gravel in my life.

"I swear. Even the last time I didn't touch the gravel. Just touched the tarmac, pretty strongly with my head."

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Morbidelli was reportedly found lying unconscious on the track by Ducati stablemate Marc Marquez, who was the first to arrive on the scene of the incident at Turn 9 before the medical crews were able to attend to him.

The Italian hasn't been able to ride a bike since the accident in Portugal, with Friday's opening practice session set to be the first time he will get to have running of any kind on a motorcycle in over a month.

But while the last 30 days have been painful for the 29-year-old, he considers himself lucky that he was able to recover from the incident and travel to Qatar for the start of the new season.

"There have been worse parts in the injury. The story of it, for example. I spoke with Marc and he told me how he found me on the track and what was going on," he said. "There has been worse scenes of this injury.

"The happy part of it is nothing that everybody was afraid was going to happen happened. Thank god. The happy part was to recover from it and try to prepare a season on the bike that I could prepare a season on."

For the first time since 2019, Morbidelli will ride a bike other than the Yamaha M1, having split with the Japanese manufacturer at the end of a difficult 2023 campaign to join forces with the Pramac Ducati team.

Morbidelli admitted that he ended up missing what he considers the "most important" pre-season testing phase of his career due to the head injury, and is aware of the time constraints he faces at the start of the year.

"I'm feeling very good," he said. "It has been a particular pre-season for me without testing and this year the testing was probably the most important of all the years I have been in MotoGP because it's a completely new bike and it's particularly high competition championship.

"But that's the situation and we are going to recover from it in the best way, which is to take it calmly in the early stages and try to make, to keep the rhythm outside of the track and don't stress too much if the things are not coming because we know that I need to learn a lot of things in this small amount of time."

Morbidelli has been given the all-clear by his doctors to return to MotoGP at Losail International Circuit this weekend.