Subscribe
Previous / The crisis point Honda has reached in MotoGP after its Mugello hell Next / Aleix Espargaro suffered foot fractures in Mugello MotoGP cycling spill
MotoGP / German GP News

Morbidelli was "standing up for myself" in questioning his own Yamaha MotoGP future

Franco Morbidelli says he was "standing up for myself" when he questioned his own Yamaha MotoGP future in an interview with Dorna Sports last weekend in Mugello.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer
Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

The 2020 championship runner-up is facing an uncertain MotoGP future as his Yamaha contract comes to an end at the conclusion of this season, with his results since last year not matching those of when he was part of Petronas SRT.

Morbidelli has repeatedly faced questions about his future in recent rounds, with the Italian telling Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview at the French GP that he had full "trust" from Yamaha in securing a seat for 2024.

After last weekend's Italian GP, in which Morbidelli finished 10th ahead of team-mate Fabio Quartararo having also outqualified him, he was asked if this result was important in securing his Yamaha future.

Asked "Do you not think results like that can help?", Morbidelli replied: "To do what?"

The interviewer then said: "To secure another year with Yamaha", to which Morbidelli responded: "Do I want to secure another year with Yamaha?"

Asked to explain his comments on Thursday ahead of this weekend's German Grand Prix, Morbidelli said: "That interview made a lot of noise, apparently. Many people spoke to me about that interview.

"So, it's anyway nice to stand up for myself and defend myself and make not only the journalists but also the press and the people realise that my speed at the moment is very acceptable, because it's matching the [2021] world champion's speed and is matching the speed of a guy who has always been able to make a huge difference on his team-mates.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"After this quarter of the championship, it's [his pace] very similar to mine. It looks like some of you were not realising that, and were asking me continuously if I was hoping for my contract to be renewed and if I was hoping Yamaha would keep me.

"It was nice to stand up for myself and open some eyes. About the future, we are discussing still.

"Nothing is clear. Gianluca Falcioni from VR46 is dealing with this very well, as always, as he has always done in my career.

"We have been together for a lot of years, I trust him fully, I trust VR46 fully. I believe that we are all going to take the best choice possible.

"It's no secret that I have a special care for Yamaha. I have always been in MotoGP basically with Yamaha, apart from the first year, and I have reached great results with Yamaha.

"I didn't reach the results I wanted to get with the factory Yamaha team. I'm planning on this and one of my objectives when I joined this team was this."

Read Also:

When asked if Yamaha was still his priority for 2024, Morbidelli said: "Yes. I'm waiting for the best choice possible, but if you want to know better you need to speak to Gianluca Falcioni."

Ahead of this weekend's Sachsenring race, Morbidelli is 13th in the standings on 46 points having achieved a best of fourth in the Argentina sprint and grand prix.

Quartararo is eighth on 54 points having tallied up a podium in the Americas GP in what has so far been a lacklustre campaign for Yamaha.

shares
comments

The crisis point Honda has reached in MotoGP after its Mugello hell

Aleix Espargaro suffered foot fractures in Mugello MotoGP cycling spill
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: Signing four-year Honda MotoGP deal “was not a mistake”

Marquez: Signing four-year Honda MotoGP deal “was not a mistake”

MotoGP
German GP

Marquez: Signing four-year Honda MotoGP deal “was not a mistake” Marquez: Signing four-year Honda MotoGP deal “was not a mistake”

Aleix Espargaro suffered foot fractures in Mugello MotoGP cycling spill

Aleix Espargaro suffered foot fractures in Mugello MotoGP cycling spill

MotoGP
German GP

Aleix Espargaro suffered foot fractures in Mugello MotoGP cycling spill Aleix Espargaro suffered foot fractures in Mugello MotoGP cycling spill

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Franco Morbidelli More from
Franco Morbidelli
Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes

Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes

MotoGP
Italian GP

Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes Morbidelli: Rossi mentorship "has kept me alive" through Yamaha woes

Morbidelli has until summer to secure Yamaha MotoGP future

Morbidelli has until summer to secure Yamaha MotoGP future

MotoGP

Morbidelli has until summer to secure Yamaha MotoGP future Morbidelli has until summer to secure Yamaha MotoGP future

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

MotoGP
Italian GP

Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

Yamaha signs new Locatelli deal after Razgatlioglu's exit

Yamaha signs new Locatelli deal after Razgatlioglu's exit

World Superbike

Yamaha signs new Locatelli deal after Razgatlioglu's exit Yamaha signs new Locatelli deal after Razgatlioglu's exit

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Latest news

“Concerned” Russell says F1 not ready for blanket-free tyres in 2024

“Concerned” Russell says F1 not ready for blanket-free tyres in 2024

F1 Formula 1

“Concerned” Russell says F1 not ready for blanket-free tyres in 2024 “Concerned” Russell says F1 not ready for blanket-free tyres in 2024

Verstappen was not allowed to join Red Bull Nordschleife F1 run

Verstappen was not allowed to join Red Bull Nordschleife F1 run

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Verstappen was not allowed to join Red Bull Nordschleife F1 run Verstappen was not allowed to join Red Bull Nordschleife F1 run

F1 Canadian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ABC & ESPN

F1 Canadian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ABC & ESPN

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

F1 Canadian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ABC & ESPN F1 Canadian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ABC & ESPN

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

Indy IndyCar
Road America

IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list IndyCar Road America: Start times, how to watch, entry list

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe