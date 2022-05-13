Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Leading MotoGP riders react to “ugly” Suzuki exit Next / French MotoGP: Honda's Espargaro quickest in crash-strewn FP1
MotoGP News

MotoGP alters engine allocation for expanding calendars

MotoGP's Grand Prix Commission has announced a change to engine allocation rules in a response to its race calendar swelling to 21 races in 2022.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP alters engine allocation for expanding calendars
Listen to this article

The current regulations state non-concession manufacturers are permitted to use seven engines across the season, while concession marque's can use nine.

However, this rule was written when the calendar consisted of less than 20 races, with the 2022 schedule set to include 21 grands prix.

As a result, with immediate effect, an eighth engine has been added to the allocation of all non-concession manufacturers which can only be used at race 19 and beyond, while concession marque's have been given a 10th.

The full updated regulations read: "Currently, MotoGP regulations permit manufacturers in the MotoGP class to use a maximum of seven engines during the season (Nine engines for manufacturers with concessions).

"This regulation was established when the calendar comprised less than 20 races.

"Because the 2022 calendar foresees 21 races it has been agreed to allow the use of one further engine providing that, ultimately, there are 19 races or more.

"The extra engine may only be used for the 19th. or subsequent races.

"The regulations have been updated as follows: Less than 21 races published on the official calendar that is issued by the FIM prior to the start of the first race: Manufacturers will have a maximum engine allocation of seven engines (nine for manufacturers with concessions).

Start action

Start action

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"21 or 22 races published on the calendar that is issued by the FIM prior to the start of the first race: Manufacturers will have a maximum engine allocation of eight engines (10 for manufacturers with concessions).

"The use of this eighth (or 10th) engine will only be allowed starting from the 19th event."

As of 2023, no manufacturers will run under concession rules after Aprilia gained enough podiums over the last year to lose the benefits it has enjoyed since 2015.

In preparation for losing concessions, Aprilia has already been using one less engine as if it didn't exist in its allocation to better prepare reliability for 2023.

Read Also:

Though officially losing concession status, Aprilia will still have an allocation of 10 engines for this year under the new rule tweak.

The season is due to run to 21 races, but the Finnish Grand Prix in July remains an unknown at present, with a delegation from Dorna Sports set to travel to the new KymiRing to inspect it next week.

shares
comments
Leading MotoGP riders react to “ugly” Suzuki exit
Previous article

Leading MotoGP riders react to “ugly” Suzuki exit
Next article

French MotoGP: Honda's Espargaro quickest in crash-strewn FP1

French MotoGP: Honda's Espargaro quickest in crash-strewn FP1
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
A set-up “bet” led to Bagnaia’s Le Mans MotoGP pole lap French GP
MotoGP

A set-up “bet” led to Bagnaia’s Le Mans MotoGP pole lap

"Easier" to admit low expectations amidst Honda MotoGP woes – Marquez French GP
MotoGP

"Easier" to admit low expectations amidst Honda MotoGP woes – Marquez

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Spanish GP Prime
MotoGP

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Latest news

A set-up “bet” led to Bagnaia’s Le Mans MotoGP pole lap
MotoGP MotoGP

A set-up “bet” led to Bagnaia’s Le Mans MotoGP pole lap

"Easier" to admit low expectations amidst Honda MotoGP woes – Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP

"Easier" to admit low expectations amidst Honda MotoGP woes – Marquez

Quartararo: Ducati does “something crazy” in MotoGP qualifying sessions
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Ducati does “something crazy” in MotoGP qualifying sessions

2022 MotoGP French GP: Qualifying results and starting grid
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP French GP: Qualifying results and starting grid

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.