Previous / Marquez told Honda not to ask about his vision on COTA MotoGP return Next / MotoGP Americas GP: Martin takes pole, Quartararo crashes
MotoGP / Americas GP Practice report

MotoGP Americas GP: Quartararo tops crash-strewn FP3 at COTA

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo topped a crash-strewn third practice for the MotoGP Americas Grand Prix, as two of 2022’s race winners missed the Q2 cut.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Americas GP: Quartararo tops crash-strewn FP3 at COTA
Listen to this article

With cooler conditions greeting the riders for the start of Saturday’s action, lap time improvements on the combined order pivotal to deciding who goes straight into the pole shootout in qualifying later were few and far between.   

After 15 minutes of the 45-minute session, only three riders had gone quicker than their Friday bests – though LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami, Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli and KTM’s Miguel Oliveira stayed 17th, 19th and last respectively. 

It would take until 25 minutes in before a significant improvement on the combined order was made, with Nakagami jumping up to 10th with a 2m03.286s. This was still around seven tenths off the best pace set by Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco on Friday. 

Argentina race winner Aleix Espargaro was the next big mover, with the Aprilia rider improving to seventh having previously sat 11th. His Honda-mounted brother Pol Espargaro was shortly follow him into the top in ninth, while Suzuki’s Joan Mir leaped up to fourth with a 2m02.874s to close to within 0.332s of Zarco’s best. 

Zarco’s 2m02.542s finally came under some pressure with just over 12 minutes to go, as Gresini Ducati’s Enea Bastianini fired in a 2m02.741s to go top in FP3 and moved up to second on the combined order 0.199s adrift.   

On his following tour, Bastianini toppled Zarco’s lap with a 2m02.420s to take over top spot on the combined standings.   

With five minutes to go, the rest of the field wound up for the final salvo of time attack laps to make their bids for a direct place in Q2. 

Just prior to this, Suzuki’s Mir crashed at Turn 13 having just set the fastest first sector of the session and left himself vulnerable to being knocked into Q1. Pramac’s Jorge Martin also took a tumble at Turn 16 a few moments before and would be left stranded in 15th.

Mir would be spared demotion, but his Suzuki team-mate Alex Rins was not so fortunate – the Spaniard one of six riders not to better their Friday times in FP3.   

Already safely through to Q2, Yamaha’s Quartararo cemented his place with a final effort of 2m02.361s to lead Bastianini at the end of FP3 by 0.059s. 

Ducati’s Jack Miller completed the top three, while the returning Marc Marquez was fourth despite a moment late on through Turn 18 that almost resulted in Bastianini running into him. 

Zarco crashed late on at Turn 2 but held onto fifth on the combined order to make it into Q2, while Francesco Bagnaia on the factory team Ducati lifted himself out of the elimination zone to sixth. 

Pol Espargaro ensured both factory Hondas will appear in Q2 in seventh, with Mir eighth in the end despite his crash. 

The final direct Q2 spots went to Nakagami and VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini, and the expense of Argentina winner Aleix Espargaro – who missed out by 0.076s in 11th.   

Rins split the two Aprilias, with Maverick Vinales 13th having failed to improve on his Friday best. 

Morbidelli could do no better than 14th on his Yamaha, as once again only Quartararo could get the M1 into Q2 as RNF Racing counterparts Andrea Dovizioso and Darryn Binder – who crashed late – struggled to 16th and 21st. 

KTM’s difficult Austin weekend continued, with Brad Binder another rider crashing in FP3 – the South African left in 17th after his last-minute tumble, with team-mate and Indonesia race winner Miguel Oliveira 19th having struggled with vibration issues on the front end on Friday.   

Qualifying for the 2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix gets underway at 2:10pm local time.

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 17 2'02.361 162.198
2 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 14 2'02.420 0.059 0.059 162.120
3 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 17 2'02.447 0.086 0.027 162.084
4 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 17 2'02.490 0.129 0.043 162.027
5 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 19 2'02.621 0.260 0.131 161.854
6 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 14 2'02.798 0.437 0.177 161.621
7 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 15 2'02.874 0.513 0.076 161.521
8 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 16 2'02.908 0.547 0.034 161.476
9 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 16 2'02.921 0.560 0.013 161.459
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 17 2'02.997 0.636 0.076 161.360
11 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 17 2'03.072 0.711 0.075 161.261
12 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 15 2'03.086 0.725 0.014 161.243
13 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 14 2'03.354 0.993 0.268 160.893
14 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 16 2'03.370 1.009 0.016 160.872
15 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 15 2'03.513 1.152 0.143 160.685
16 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 16 2'03.622 1.261 0.109 160.544
17 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 14 2'03.637 1.276 0.015 160.524
18 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 15 2'03.833 1.472 0.196 160.270
19 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 15 2'03.949 1.588 0.116 160.120
20 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 16 2'04.099 1.738 0.150 159.927
21 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 14 2'04.296 1.935 0.197 159.673
22 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 15 2'04.349 1.988 0.053 159.605
23 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 12 2'04.506 2.145 0.157 159.404
24 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 15 2'04.542 2.181 0.036 159.358
View full results
