Aragon MotoGP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
Pedro Acosta dominated the Moto2 race while Izan Guevara strengthened his Moto3 title hopes with victory at the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix.
Moto3: Guevara claims lights-to-flag victory to extend title lead
The 19-lap Moto3 race kicked off Sunday’s racing action at Aragon, with poleman Izan Guevara leading every single lap to claim his fourth win of the 2022 campaign.
Guevara kept the lead into Turn 1 on his Aspar GasGas ahead of Max Racing Husqvarna’s Ayumu Sasak and the Ajo KTM of Dani Holgado.
This is how the order would remain for the entire 19 laps, Guevara making a crucial breakaway in the closing stages to take the chequered flag 0.957 seconds clear of Sasaki.
Holgado faded in the latter stages to take the chequered flag, dropping 6.5s off the lead to claim his first podium in grand prix racing.
Deniz Oncu took a lonely fourth on his Tech 3 KTM as Adrian Fernandez rebounded from being punted off by David Munoz at Turn 5 in the latter stages to finish fifth.
Fernandez was left unable to set a final flying lap in qualifying on Saturday when two members of the Max Racing team tried to block his exit from his pit box.
The mechanics were handed €2000 fines each and have been given deferred bans to be served at the Thailand and Australian GPs.
Ivan Ortola was sixth on the MTA team KTM from Munoz – who had to serve a long lap penalty for his Fernandez clash – and Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia. The top 10 was completed by Prustel GP’s Carlos Tatay and John McPhee on the second Max Racing bike.
Guevara’s victory puts him 33 points clear in the championship after chief title rivals Sergio Garcia and Dennis Foggia struggled.
Guevara’s Aspar teammate Garcia was 13th after a scrappy race, while Leopard Honda’s Foggia was 14th – putting him 58 points adrift of Guevara.
Moto3 Aragon results - 19 laps
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|28
|
Izan Guevara
|GASGAS
|2
|71
|
Ayumu Sasaki
|Husqvarna
|0.957
|3
|96
|
Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|6.536
|4
|53
|
Deniz Öncü
|KTM
|12.906
|5
|31
|
Adrian Fernandez
|KTM
|16.695
|6
|48
|
Iván Ortolá Díez
|KTM
|16.721
|7
|44
|
David Munoz
|KTM
|16.855
|8
|5
|
Jaume Masia
|KTM
|16.961
|9
|99
|
Carlos Tatay
|CF MOTO
|17.048
|10
|17
|
John McPhee
|Husqvarna
|17.071
|11
|43
|
Xavier Artigas
|CF MOTO
|17.136
|12
|24
|
Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|17.167
|13
|11
|
Sergio García
|GASGAS
|17.217
|14
|7
|
Dennis Foggia
|Honda
|18.083
|15
|10
|
Diogo Moreira
|KTM
|23.442
|16
|54
|
Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|25.637
|17
|72
|
Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|28.688
|18
|16
|
Andrea Migno
|Honda
|31.435
|19
|82
|
Stefano Nepa
|KTM
|31.525
|20
|23
|
Elia Bartolini
|KTM
|31.592
|21
|66
|
Joel Kelso
|KTM
|31.599
|22
|19
|
Scott Ogden
|Honda
|31.990
|23
|27
|
Kaito Toba
|KTM
|34.415
|24
|64
|
Mario Suryo Aji
|Honda
|34.747
|25
|22
|
Ana Carrasco
|KTM
|1'00.627
|26
|91
|
Alessandro Morosi
|KTM
|1'23.545
|27
|69
|
Maria Herrera
|KTM
|1'23.608
|6
|
Ryusei Yamanaka
|KTM
|20
|
Lorenzo Fellon
|Honda
|9
|
Nicola Fabio
|KTM
|70
|
Joshua Whatley
|Honda
|View full results
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Moto2: Acosta cruises to victory, title leader Fernandez third
Tech 3 MotoGP-bound Augusto Fernandez took the holeshot from pole in the 21-lap Moto2 contest, but soon came under pressure from Ajo KTM teammate Pedro Acosta.
Acosta dropped to third briefly in his chase of Fernandez when he went too cautious into Turn 8/9 to avoid gravel left on track from an earlier crash, allowing Pons’ Aron Canet briefly into second.
Canet couldn’t do anything to keep Acosta at bay, with the Ajo KTM rider moving into the lead into the penultimate corner at the end of lap 10.
Acosta cruised into the distance to claim his second win of his rookie Moto2 campaign by 2.6s as Canet snatched second from Fernandez on the penultimate lap.
Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura ended up fourth after a late battle with Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino, as Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer inherited sixth when Aspar’s Jake Dixon crashed out on the final lap.
The top 10 was completed by Somkiat Chantra on the sister Honda Team Asia machine, Jorge Navarro (Pons), Italtrans Racing’s Joe Roberts and VR46 rider Celestino Vietti.
Fernandez slipping to third at the chequered flag means he has only extended his championship lead over Ogura to seven points, with Canet 37 adrift in third.
Moto2 Aragon results - 21 laps
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|51
|
Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|2
|40
|
Arón Canet
|Kalex
|2.612
|3
|37
|
Augusto Fernandez
|Kalex
|3.799
|4
|79
|
Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|7.736
|5
|14
|
Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|7.803
|6
|54
|
Fermin Aldeguer
|Boscoscuro B-21
|8.620
|7
|35
|
Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|14.893
|8
|9
|
Jorge Navarro
|Kalex
|20.014
|9
|16
|
Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|26.758
|10
|13
|
Celestino Vietti Ramus
|Kalex
|31.360
|11
|6
|
Cameron Beaubier
|Kalex
|31.501
|12
|19
|
Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|Kalex
|31.876
|13
|7
|
Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|31.952
|14
|61
|
Alessandro Zaccone
|Kalex
|32.178
|15
|64
|
Bo Bendsneyder
|Kalex
|32.895
|16
|8
|
Senna Agius
|Kalex
|33.396
|17
|12
|
Filip Salač
|Kalex
|42.998
|18
|42
|
Marcos Ramirez
|MV Agusta
|45.314
|19
|24
|
Simone Corsi
|MV Agusta
|50.088
|20
|28
|
Niccolo Antonelli
|Kalex
|53.382
|21
|4
|
Sean Dylan Kelly
|Kalex
|1'02.499
|96
|
Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|81
|
Keminth Kubo
|Kalex
|29
|
Taiga Hada
|Kalex
|84
|
Zonta van den Goorbergh
|Kalex
|75
|
Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|18
|
Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|52
|
Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|21
|
Alonso López
|Boscoscuro B-21
|23
|
Marcel Schrotter
|Kalex
|View full results
Bagnaia ‘won’t go crazy’ if faced with Bastianini battle in Aragon MotoGP
Aragon MotoGP: Bastianini wins, Quartararo retires after Marquez clash
Latest news
Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by outsider status in 2022 MotoGP title battle
Aragon Grand Prix winner Enea Bastianini says being an outside bet for the 2022 MotoGP title at 48 points from the championship lead is “not a pressure”.
Bagnaia: Quartararo’s Aragon MotoGP crash didn’t change my strategy
Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo’s exit from the Aragon Grand Prix didn’t change his strategy despite the “huge opportunity” it offered for his title hopes.
Marquez explains “unlucky” Aragon MotoGP incidents
Marc Marquez has explained what happened in his two “unlucky” collisions with Fabio Quartararo and Takaaki Nakagami in the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix.
Quartararo involved in scooter crash after Marquez Aragon MotoGP clash
MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo revealed he was involved in a scooter crash on his way back to pitlane after his Aragon Grand Prix collision with Marc Marquez.
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects
Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP
OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him
Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time
On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge
Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature
The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era
OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.