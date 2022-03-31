Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Nakagami to miss Argentina MotoGP round due to COVID Next / MotoGP Argentina freight issues impacted by war in Ukraine
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

MotoGP Argentina Friday practice cancelled due to freight delays

The opening day of practice for the 2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix has been cancelled due to delays in freight arriving to Termas de Rio Hondo.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Argentina Friday practice cancelled due to freight delays
Listen to this article

Motorsport.com reported earlier this week that a technical issue with a plane at Moi International Airport in Mombasa in Kenya carrying cargo for some of the MotoGP paddock had caused delays in some teams getting equipment from Indonesia to Termas de Rio Hondo.

It was reported that Ducati was primarily affected by this, with the factory squad, Gresini Racing and VR46 set to take late delivery of cargo.

However, Dorna Sports has now confirmed that two different issues affected two flights containing freight for all three classes and, with one not will arriving until Friday.

In a statement from Dorna, it notes that a second freight plane that had arrived at Tucuman in Argentina was sent back to Lombok in Indonesia to collect more freight and suffered a mechanical issue during a layover.

According to Dorna, one cargo load remains grounded in Mombasa, with parts from Europe and the Middle East being sent to fix it with the hope of returning it to the air this evening.

As a result, MotoGP and the race organisers have taken the decision to cancel Friday's running.

Instead, all three classes will have FP1 and FP2 on Saturday morning and early afternoon, with MotoGP FP4 being scrapped and replaced by FP3 – though this will run to 30 minutes just like an FP4 session.

Qualifying for the MotoGP class will then take place immediately afterwards at 5:05pm (9:05pm BST).

Sunday's schedule will remain unchanged.

The full two-day Argentina MotoGP schedule now looks like this:

Saturday:

Moto3 FP1 – 08:45am (BST-4)
Moto2 FP1 – 09:40am (BST-4)
MotoGP FP1 – 10:35am (BST-4)
Moto3 FP2 – 11:35am (BST-4)
Moto2 FP2 – 12:30pm (BST-4)
MotoGP – 13:25pm (BST-4)
Moto3 Q1 – 14:35pm (BST-4)
Moto3 Q2 – 15:00pm (BST-4)
Moto2 Q1 – 15:30pm (BST-4)
Moto2 Q2 – 15:55pm (BST-4)
MotoGP FP3 – 16:25pm (BST-4)
MotoGP Q1 – 17:05pm (BST-4)
MotoGP Q2 – 17:30pm (BST-4)

Sunday:

Moto3 Warm-up – 09:30am (BST-4)
Moto2 Warm-up – 10:00am (BST-4)
MotoGP Warm-up – 10:30am (BST-4)
Moto3 Race – 12:00pm (BST-4)
Moto2 Race – 13:20pm (BST-4)
MotoGP Race – 15:00 (BST-4)

shares
comments
Nakagami to miss Argentina MotoGP round due to COVID
Previous article

Nakagami to miss Argentina MotoGP round due to COVID
Next article

MotoGP Argentina freight issues impacted by war in Ukraine

MotoGP Argentina freight issues impacted by war in Ukraine
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: Michelin “has to see their problems” with MotoGP tyres
MotoGP

Marquez: Michelin “has to see their problems” with MotoGP tyres

MotoGP Argentina freight issues impacted by war in Ukraine Argentinian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Argentina freight issues impacted by war in Ukraine

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Indonesian GP Prime
MotoGP

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

Latest news

Marquez: Michelin “has to see their problems” with MotoGP tyres
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Michelin “has to see their problems” with MotoGP tyres

MotoGP Argentina freight issues impacted by war in Ukraine
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Argentina freight issues impacted by war in Ukraine

MotoGP Argentina Friday practice cancelled due to freight delays
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Argentina Friday practice cancelled due to freight delays

Nakagami to miss Argentina MotoGP round due to COVID
MotoGP MotoGP

Nakagami to miss Argentina MotoGP round due to COVID

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Prime

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Prime

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Prime

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.