MotoGP Austrian GP: Martin tops FP1 as Acosta suffers major crash
A late crash for Acosta was the highlight of a largely unrepresentative opening practice session at Spielberg
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 crash
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin led a 1-2 for Pramac in the opening practice for the Austrian Grand Prix after a late red flag caused by Pedro Acosta.
Having suffered a relatively low-speed fall at the chicane just minutes before, Tech3 rider Acosta was involved in another incident in the closing stages of the session, losing control of his GasGas-branded KTM at high speed on the run down to Turn 4.
Although the Spaniard was able to walk away unscathed from the incident, his bike heavily smashed the barriers before bouncing back on track, spewing debris on the racing line and prompting race control to deploy the red flag.
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 crash
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The session resumed after a short break with under 3m30s left on the clock, but no rider at the front was able to improve their lap time, leaving Martin at the top of the order ahead of team-mate Franco Morbidelli.
Championship leader Martin had gone quickest just seconds before the red flag was deployed for Acosta’s crash, a 1m29.654s putting him two tenths clear of long-time pacesetter Morbidelli and eventually securing him the top spot.
KTM riders set the early pace in practice, with Acosta laying the initial marker with a 1m30.876s before factory rider Brad Binder streaked clear with a 1m30.236s.
KTM wildcard Pol Espargaro then broke the 1m30s barrier to move the goalposts, lapping the Austrian circuit in 1m29.933s on an experimental version of the RC16.
With 15 minutes on the board, Morbidelli ended KTM’s stranglehold on the top spot in the timesheets, courtesy of a 1m29.872s effort on his Ducati GP24.
The Italian’s time remained unbeaten until the five minutes of the session when Martin put on a set of soft tyres, with the red flag preventing any further improvements.
Behind the Pramac duo, Espargaro finished third for KTM based on his early-session pace, with Francesco Bagnaia taking fourth on the factory Ducati.
Binder took fifth spot, while Acosta was able to keep sixth place despite his late shunt.
Maverick Vinales led Aprilia in seventh place on a day when his team-mate Aleix Espargaro suffered two crashes in the space of 15 minutes, both at the tricky Turn 2 chicane that caught out a number of riders.
Eighth place went to the VR46 of Fabio di Giannantonio, while Joan Mir was a surprise ninth on his Honda ahead of the Gresini of Alex Marquez.
His team-mate and elder brother Marc Marquez lost his best lap due to track limits and was classified 18th, although the red flag meant the times were largely unrepresentative.
The top Yamaha rider was the returning Alex Rins in 13th with a best effort of 1m30.482s, one spot clear of team-mate and 2021 champion Fabio Quartararo.
MotoGP Austrian GP - FP1 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|20
|
1'29.654
|173.707
|2
|F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing
|21
|Ducati
|19
|
+0.218
1'29.872
|0.218
|173.286
|3
|P. Espargaro Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|44
|KTM
|18
|
+0.290
1'29.944
|0.072
|173.147
|4
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|18
|
+0.310
1'29.964
|0.020
|173.109
|5
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|21
|
+0.582
1'30.236
|0.272
|172.587
|6
|P. Acosta Tech 3
|31
|KTM
|16
|
+0.629
1'30.283
|0.047
|172.497
|7
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|21
|
+0.646
1'30.300
|0.017
|172.465
|8
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|20
|
+0.685
1'30.339
|0.039
|172.390
|9
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|16
|
+0.734
1'30.388
|0.049
|172.297
|10
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|20
|
+0.746
1'30.400
|0.012
|172.274
|11
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|21
|
+0.782
1'30.436
|0.036
|172.205
|12
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|20
|
+0.826
1'30.480
|0.044
|172.122
|13
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|19
|
+0.828
1'30.482
|0.002
|172.118
|14
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|18
|
+0.898
1'30.552
|0.070
|171.985
|15
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|19
|
+0.930
1'30.584
|0.032
|171.924
|16
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|22
|
+0.973
1'30.627
|0.043
|171.842
|17
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|19
|
+1.156
1'30.810
|0.183
|171.496
|18
|M. Marquez Gresini Racing
|93
|Ducati
|21
|
|19
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|20
|
+1.185
1'30.839
|0.029
|171.441
|20
|L. Marini Repsol Honda Team
|10
|Honda
|20
|
+1.299
1'30.953
|0.114
|171.226
|21
|L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team
|32
|Aprilia
|18
|
+1.331
1'30.985
|0.032
|171.166
|22
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|26
|
+1.376
1'31.030
|0.045
|171.082
|23
|M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team
|88
|Aprilia
|19
|
+1.386
1'31.040
|0.010
|171.063
|24
|S. Bradl HRC Test Team
|6
|Honda
|20
|
+1.880
1'31.534
|0.494
|170.140
|25
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|14
|
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Acosta explains scary high-speed crash in Austria MotoGP practice
Marquez no longer lagging far behind Bagnaia, Martin in MotoGP
NASCAR: When rubbin' stops being racin'
MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia fastest in second practice, Martin third
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments