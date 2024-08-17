All Series

MotoGP Austrian GP

MotoGP Austrian GP: Martin smashes lap record and beats Bagnaia to crucial pole

Spielberg has been a happy hunting ground for Bagnaia, but it’s Martin who tops qualifying in a key triumph over his title rival

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin obliterated the Spielberg lap record to take pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix, beating pre-qualifying favourite Francesco Bagnaia.

Nursing a cut on his left thumb after a bizarre mishap in the shower on Saturday night, championship leader Martin pulled off a stunning 1m27.748s effort in the 15-minute pole shootout to deny the top spot to last year’s double Red Bull Ring winner Bagnaia.

Martin’s closest title rival Bagnaia was on the pace right away in qualifying, posting a time of 1m28.605s on his first flyer before lowering his own benchmark from Friday with a stellar 1m.28.142s lap on the GP24.

That put him a tenth of a second clear of championship leader and Martin after the first runs, with Marc Marquez almost a quarter of second adrift in third on the year-old Ducati.

However, the tide shifted between the two when the field returned on track for their second runs in the final six minutes of the session, aided by Bagnaia losing a lap after running wide at Turn 1.

Martin had no trouble whatsoever and became the first-ever rider to breach the 1m28s barrier on a MotoGP bike at the circuit, with Bagnaia unable to match him on his one and only flying lap on his second run.

That put the Spaniard on pole position by 0.141s, while six-time champion Marquez carried the pace he showed in Friday practice to clinch a solid third on the Gresini Ducati.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez dropped Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro outside the front row with his late effort of 1m28.292s, as the latter’s team-mate Maverick Vinales qualified sixth in a strong showing from the Noale factory.

Separating the two Aprilia riders in fifth was Jack Miller on the top KTM, the Australian landing a spot on the second row with a 1m28.546s after coming through Q1.

British Grand Prix winner Enea Bastianini had a relatively low-key session en route to seventh on the factory Ducati, just beating the similar GP24 bike of Pramac rider Franco Morbidelli.

Marco Bezzecchi qualified ninth on the VR46, while KTM wildcard Pol Espargaro crashed on a lap that seemed good enough for a top-five, dropping to 10th on the grid.

Alex Marquez was 11th for Gresini, while 2021 winner Brad Binder struggled to 12th on the factory KTM, more than a second off the pace of polesitter Martin.

Trackhouse rider Miguel Oliveira set an identical time to Pol Espargaro in Q1, but was knocked out of the session as his second-quickest lap was slower than the Spaniard, leaving him 13th on the grid.

Tech3 GasGas rookie Pedro Acosta failed to get through to Q2 for the first time in his brief MotoGP career and will line up 14th on the grid, as the top four riders in the first part of qualifying were split by less than a tenth of a second.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo qualified 15th ahead of the second GasGas-branded RC16 of Augusto Fernandez, while Honda’s upgraded engine was only good enough to put Johann Zarco 17th on the grid on the fastest of the RC213Vs.

MotoGP Austrian GP: Qualifying results

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 9

1'27.748

177.480
2 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 8

+0.141

1'27.889

0.141 177.196
3 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 9

+0.544

1'28.292

0.403 176.387
4 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 8

+0.596

1'28.344

0.052 176.283
5 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 9

+0.798

1'28.546

0.202 175.881
6 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 7

+0.897

1'28.645

0.099 175.685
7 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 9

+0.934

1'28.682

0.037 175.611
8 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 9

+0.976

1'28.724

0.042 175.528
9 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 9

+0.984

1'28.732

0.008 175.512
10 Spain P. Espargaro Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 44 KTM 7

+1.015

1'28.763

0.031 175.451
11 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 9

+1.044

1'28.792

0.029 175.394
12 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 9

+1.162

1'28.910

0.118 175.161
View full results

 

