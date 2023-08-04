MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi leads VR46 1-2 from Marini in FP1
Marco Bezzecchi led a VR46 1-2 from team-mate Luca Marini in the first free practice session for MotoGP’s British Grand Prix.
The Italian set a 2m00.295s on his final attempt to top the timesheet, with Marini just 0.036s behind him in second.
Bezzecchi, who sits third in the championship standings after the summer break, set a benchmark of 2m04.821s to lead early on, before improving to a 2m00.885s on lap five.
That lap remained quickest for much of the session, before Marini went faster with five minutes left, just five thousandths of a second better than Bezzecchi.
But Bezzecchi went faster still on his final flying lap, topping the timesheet as he hopes to continue his strong form, having taken a sprint race win and a second-place in the grand prix at Assen last time out.
The VR46 Ducati pair led from the Pramac duo of Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco, with just two-tenths separating first and fourth fastest.
With FP1 no longer counting towards Q1 and Q2, it was a more sedate start to the session than usual.
Bezzecchi set an early benchmark before it was bettered by Martin, with a 2m04.506s going quickest as Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales slotted into third.
KTM factory rider Jack Miller went top next, with a 2m02.808s, 0.09s quicker than Bezzecchi in second.
Bezzecchi then improved once more to take the lead, with Miller in second and Vinales in third, while Franco Morbidelli, who will leave Yamaha at the end of the season as Alex Rins replaces him, went fourth.
Aleix Espargaro continued Aprilia’s positive showing, going second-quickest next, 0.589s off Bezzecchi’s time, with Miller in third.
The cool conditions at Silverstone proved challenging as the session continued, with Miller sliding at Luffield as riders tackled strong winds.
Bezzecchi led from Espargaro and Marini at the halfway mark, with Gresini Ducati rider Alex Marquez and KTM’s Brad Binder rounding off the top five.
Bezzecchi ran wide at Brooklands into the heavy braking area as conditions continued to prove difficult but held on to his Ducati machine.
With 20 minutes remaining, Morbidelli became the weekend’s first faller after a high-side at Luffield, the rear of his Yamaha stepping out and flinging him off, though he walked away unscathed.
Martin improved to third with 10 minutes remaining, with Marini then taking the top spot with a 2m00.831s with five minutes left on the clock.
Espargaro briefly captured the lead, 0.154s faster than Marini, before Zarco went faster still with a 2m00.467s.
Marini improved to a 2m00.331s before Bezzecchi finally finished the session top.
Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia appeared frustrated in the closing stages, having had a quiet FP1 which saw him finish 14th.
Finishing his quickest effort, his 14th of 15, the Ducati factory rider shook his head as he crossed the line 12th fastest before being demoted two places.
Several riders had incidents after their practice starts, with Vinales stalling before Ducati rider Enea Bastianini crashed at Becketts on his way to his second practice start, landing on his right shoulder, which was injured earlier in the Portuguese GP sprint race in April.
Iker Lecuona, standing in for Rins at LCR Honda, then stopped on his way back to the pits and was forced to push his bike back.
Miller finished the session fifth, with Espargaro in sixth ahead of Morbidelli. RNF Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez was eighth, with Vinales and Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo rounding off the top 10.
Marc Marquez, whose future at Honda remains the source of much discussion, was 15th, with a 2m01.586s, 1.2s off the pace.
Pol Espargaro, returning for his first grand prix since March’s season-opening Portuguese Grand Prix, finished the session in 22nd as he got to grips with his GasGas KTM machine.
The eight-time MotoGP podium finisher suffered multiple fractures to his back and jaw after hitting an unprotected barrier in an FP2 crash, forcing him to sit out much of the season.
MotoGP British GP - FP1 results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|M. Bezzecchi Marco Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|16
|2'00.295
|176.565
|332
|2
|L. Marini Luca Marini Team VR46
|10
|Ducati
|17
|+0.036
|0.036
|176.513
|335
|3
|J. Martin Jorge Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|16
|+0.075
|0.039
|176.455
|331
|4
|J. Zarco Johann Zarco Pramac Racing
|5
|Ducati
|17
|+0.172
|0.097
|176.313
|332
|5
|J. Miller Jack Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|16
|+0.370
|0.198
|176.024
|330
|6
|A. Espargaro Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|15
|+0.382
|0.012
|176.007
|328
|7
|F. Morbidelli Franco Morbidelli Yamaha Factory Racing
|21
|Yamaha
|14
|+0.561
|0.179
|175.746
|329
|8
|R. Fernández Raúl Fernández RNF Racing
|25
|Aprilia
|16
|+0.641
|0.080
|175.630
|326
|9
|M. Viñales Maverick Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|18
|+0.803
|0.162
|175.395
|331
|10
|F. Quartararo Fabio Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|17
|+0.946
|0.143
|175.188
|326
|11
|A. Marquez Alex Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|16
|+0.964
|0.018
|175.162
|328
|12
|E. Bastianini Enea Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|17
|+1.122
|0.158
|174.934
|332
|13
|B. Binder Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|19
|+1.156
|0.034
|174.885
|329
|14
|F. Bagnaia Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|15
|+1.225
|0.069
|174.786
|330
|15
|M. Marquez Marc Marquez Repsol Honda Team
|93
|Honda
|16
|+1.291
|0.066
|174.691
|328
|16
|F. Di Giannantonio Fabio Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing
|49
|Ducati
|17
|+1.619
|0.328
|174.221
|329
|17
|M. Oliveira Miguel Oliveira RNF Racing
|88
|Aprilia
|16
|+1.879
|0.260
|173.850
|328
|18
|T. Nakagami Takaaki Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|14
|+2.258
|0.379
|173.312
|323
|19
|A. Fernandez Augusto Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|17
|+2.265
|0.007
|173.302
|325
|20
|J. Mir Joan Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|17
|+2.453
|0.188
|173.037
|326
|21
|I. Lecuona Iker Lecuona Repsol Honda Team
|27
|Honda
|17
|+2.581
|0.128
|172.857
|324
|22
|P. Espargaro Pol Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|16
|+3.502
|0.921
|171.571
|328
|View full results
Michelin clarifies implementation of controversial MotoGP tyre rule
MotoGP British GP: Espargaro tops FP2 as Marquez, Quartararo miss Q2 cut
Latest news
Alex Marquez slams “regional championship” race direction in MotoGP qualifying
Alex Marquez slams “regional championship” race direction in MotoGP qualifying Alex Marquez slams “regional championship” race direction in MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi takes pole despite crash, Quartararo last
MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi takes pole despite crash, Quartararo last MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi takes pole despite crash, Quartararo last
Neuville: Not possible to catch WRC Finland leader Evans on pure performance
Neuville: Not possible to catch WRC Finland leader Evans on pure performance Neuville: Not possible to catch WRC Finland leader Evans on pure performance
Why British MotoGP fans should get behind its newest grand prix winner
Why British MotoGP fans should get behind its newest grand prix winner Why British MotoGP fans should get behind its newest grand prix winner
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.