MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Americas GP / Breaking news

MotoGP cancels 2020 Austin visit

Tickets
shares
comments
MotoGP cancels 2020 Austin visit
By:
Jul 8, 2020, 5:30 PM

MotoGP will not have a grand prix in the US this season due to coronavirus, after the Circuit of the Americas announced its next event will be in April.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wrought havoc on the scheduled 2020 season, with all races through June on the original calendar either cancelled or postponed.

Last month, MotoGP unveiled a revised 13-round calendar beginning with back-to-back races at Jerez on July 19 and 26.

The postponed Americas Grand Prix was due to run on November 13-15 as part of a triple-header with Argentina and Valencia, though a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state of Texas cast a COTA race in doubt.

Read Also:

MotoGP had left space on the calendar in November and early December for flyaway races, should they be possible, with a decision on that expected by the end of July.

But, revealing on its social media accounts, COTA said its 2020 MotoGP race has been scrapped and became the first circuit to confirm its 2021 date of April 16-18.

“The ‘Horsepower Rodeo’ will return next year for an even bigger and better MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas on April 16-18, 2021!,” the statement read.

“This year's event on November 13-15, 2020 has been canceled. Ticket holders will receive an email with further information.”

 

 COTA’s cancellation means only the Thailand, Malaysian and Argentine GPs will be this year’s flyaway rounds should they be given the go-ahead.

Other races which won’t appear in 2020 are the Qatar, Dutch, German, Finnish, Japanese, British, Australian and Italian GP, though there will still be two rounds in Italy with the San Marino and Emilia Romagna GP.

The loss of the American MotoGP round puts Formula 1’s hopes of a race at COTA later in the year into doubt.

Next article
Binder not "stressed" at losing Espargaro's KTM input

Previous article

Binder not "stressed" at losing Espargaro's KTM input

Trending Today

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans / Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Hamilton “grateful” to F1 drivers who took a knee
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Hamilton “grateful” to F1 drivers who took a knee

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR / NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2020 Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

2020 Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results

Massa and Gomme unharmed
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Massa and Gomme unharmed

Kubica to make F1 race weekend return with Alfa
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Kubica to make F1 race weekend return with Alfa

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Latest news

MotoGP cancels 2020 Austin visit
MotoGP / MotoGP
27m

MotoGP cancels 2020 Austin visit

Binder not "stressed" at losing Espargaro's KTM input
MotoGP / MotoGP

Binder not "stressed" at losing Espargaro's KTM input

Dorna will help Crutchlow find a place on 2021 MotoGP grid
MotoGP / MotoGP

Dorna will help Crutchlow find a place on 2021 MotoGP grid

Dovizioso could take year out in 2021, says manager
MotoGP / MotoGP

Dovizioso could take year out in 2021, says manager

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Americas GP Tickets
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
Formula 1

Hamilton “grateful” to F1 drivers who took a knee

2h
3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Cup

2020 Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series results

5
Formula 1

Massa and Gomme unharmed

Latest videos

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Latest news

MotoGP cancels 2020 Austin visit
MGP

MotoGP cancels 2020 Austin visit

Binder not "stressed" at losing Espargaro's KTM input
MGP

Binder not "stressed" at losing Espargaro's KTM input

Dorna will help Crutchlow find a place on 2021 MotoGP grid
MGP

Dorna will help Crutchlow find a place on 2021 MotoGP grid

Dovizioso could take year out in 2021, says manager
MGP

Dovizioso could take year out in 2021, says manager

Quartararo faces hearing for testing rules breach
MGP

Quartararo faces hearing for testing rules breach

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.