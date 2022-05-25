Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The Honda problem Yamaha is now facing in MotoGP Next / Rea hopes Razgatlioglu can prove WSBK's level in MotoGP
MotoGP / Finnish GP News

MotoGP postpones Finnish GP return until 2023

MotoGP's Finnish Grand Prix will be cancelled for the 2022 season, with the current geopolitical situation between Russia and Ukraine forcing its postponement to 2023.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
MotoGP postpones Finnish GP return until 2023
Listen to this article

As Russia has continued its assault on Ukraine, this has created multiple breaks in global supply chains as sanctions upon Russia continue to escalate.

The neighbouring nation of Finland has thus declared its intention to join NATO, which has not been received well within Russia.

Motorcycle racing's governing body, the FIM, has hence stated that homologation works at the KymiRing circuit cannot be completed in time for the scheduled MotoGP race on 10 July, and thus has elected to push the race back to 2023.

"Homologation works at the KymiRing, together with the risks caused by the ongoing geopolitical situation in the region, have sadly obliged the cancellation of the Finnish Grand Prix in 2022," read an FIM statement.

"The current circumstances have created delays and put the ongoing work at the new circuit at risk. All parties have therefore agreed that the track’s debut must be postponed to 2023, when MotoGP looks forward to returning to Finland for the first time in four decades.

"The final 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar is therefore expected to comprise 20 rounds."

The race at the KymiRing circuit was due to join the MotoGP calendar for 2020, before the race was postponed to 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this was once again cancelled following travel restrictions within Finland, initially pushing the race back further another year before its further postponement.

It has been 40 years since a Finnish motorcycle grand prix took place, where the 125cc, 250cc and 350cc categories raced at the Imatra street circuit.

The top tier category, then the 500cc class, held its last race in Finland a season prior in Imatra, which was won by Suzuki's Marco Lucchinelli.

Although the KymiRing has a five-year contract to host a MotoGP race, initially beginning for the 2018 season, it has yet to deliver any of its races owing to global situations outside of its control.

The cancellation of the 2022 race leaves a gap of six weeks between the Dutch TT at Assen on 26 June and the British Grand Prix on 7 August at Silverstone.

Read Also:
Tickets
shares
comments
The Honda problem Yamaha is now facing in MotoGP
Previous article

The Honda problem Yamaha is now facing in MotoGP
Next article

Rea hopes Razgatlioglu can prove WSBK's level in MotoGP

Rea hopes Razgatlioglu can prove WSBK's level in MotoGP
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Spanish GP Prime
Formula 1

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

Formula E in talks over open batteries, custom bodywork for 'Gen4'
Formula E

Formula E in talks over open batteries, custom bodywork for 'Gen4'

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime
Formula 1

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

Latest news

Aprilia set to partner with RNF to field satellite MotoGP bikes in 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia set to partner with RNF to field satellite MotoGP bikes in 2023

Pramac unveils new MotoGP livery for rest of 2022 season
MotoGP MotoGP

Pramac unveils new MotoGP livery for rest of 2022 season

Espargaro "happy" to leave MotoGP if new Aprilia offer didn't come
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro "happy" to leave MotoGP if new Aprilia offer didn't come

Aprilia retains Espargaro and Vinales for 2023 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia retains Espargaro and Vinales for 2023 MotoGP season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.