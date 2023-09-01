MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro tops Friday as Japanese manufacturers embarrassed
Aleix Espargaro completed the Friday clean sweep for Aprilia in practice two for the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix after setting a new lap record.
Having led an Aprilia 1-2 at the end of first practice in Barcelona on Friday, Espargaro carried on his strong home form to top the second session by 0.362 seconds from team-mate Maverick Vinales.
Crucially, Espargaro got this lap in before a late yellow flag for Luca Marini’s stricken VR46 Ducati caused havoc for many riders still on flying laps.
Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia completed the top three at the end of a scrappy hour for the Ducati rider, while all Japanese bikes missed the Q2 qualifying cut.
In an embarrassing scene for Yamaha and Honda, all of its riders occupied the last places in the order from 17th to 22nd, with 2022 Catalan GP winner Fabio Quartararo leading them.
At the beginning of the hour-long session, Gresini Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio set the initial pace at 1m40.908s, which he followed up with a 1m40.180s having gone out on a fresh soft rear tyre straight away.
With 35 minutes of the session to run, Ducati’s Bagnaia took over with a 1m40.149s, though the championship leader was far from happy as he continually struggled to get his GP23 stopped on the brakes into Turn 1.
This led to a frantic engineering discussion within the factory Ducati garage around Bagnaia, while Aprilia’s Vinales took over top spot about 10 minutes later with a 1m40.095s.
Vinales set the time just moments after nearly being flung from his RS-GP going through Turn 3 when the rear let go on him.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
With just under 17 minutes remaining, Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco began a stint at the top of the order with a 1m40.061s, which he improved to a 1m40.047s.
This point signalled the beginning of the final time attack phase as the field looked to book Q2 spots.
Di Giannantonio returned to the top of the order with a 1m39.621s, before Vinales edged clear with a 1m39.594s.
Espargaro quickly took top spot away from Vinales with a 1m39.389s, before Zarco and then Vinales took turns leading again.
But a final effort of 1m38.686s, a new lap record, proved too much for the rest to topple Espargaro as the chequered flag flew.
Bagnaia was just 0.013s adrift of Vinales in third, with Zarco fourth and Brad Binder the only KTM through to Q2 automatically after ending the session fifth.
Alex Marquez was sixth on his Gresini Ducati from VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi, Di Giannantonio, Ducati’s Enea Bastianini and Pramac’s Jorge Martin.
Pol Espargaro was denied a place in the top 10 by just 0.028s on his Tech3 GasGas ahead of factory KTM rider Jack Miller, while a tumble for RNF’s Raul Fernandez midway through the session left him in 13th.
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marini was 15th after his late technical woes behind RNF’s Miguel Oliveira, while Augusto Fernandez (Tech3) headed the despondent Japanese manufacturers.
Quartararo was 1.4s off the pace on his Yamaha ahead of team-mate Franco Morbidelli, while Marc Marquez led the Honda’s in 19th.
UPDATE: Bastianini has since been handed a three-place grid penalty for the next grand prix he contests, which is due to be Sunday’s Catalan GP.
The Ducati rider was found to have impeded Pol Espargaro at Turn 1 in the closing stages of FP2. The penalty will not apply for the sprint on Saturday.
MotoGP Catalan GP - FP2 results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|A. Espargaro Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|23
|1'38.686
|172.437
|349
|2
|M. Viñales Maverick Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|24
|+0.362
|0.362
|171.807
|347
|3
|F. Bagnaia Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|23
|+0.375
|0.013
|171.785
|348
|4
|J. Zarco Johann Zarco Pramac Racing
|5
|Ducati
|23
|+0.571
|0.196
|171.445
|346
|5
|B. Binder Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|23
|+0.660
|0.089
|171.292
|350
|6
|A. Marquez Alex Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|28
|+0.863
|0.203
|170.942
|346
|7
|M. Bezzecchi Marco Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|26
|+0.864
|0.001
|170.941
|347
|8
|F. Di Giannantonio Fabio Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing
|49
|Ducati
|22
|+0.935
|0.071
|170.819
|342
|9
|E. Bastianini Enea Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|24
|+0.942
|0.007
|170.807
|349
|10
|J. Martin Jorge Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|26
|+1.007
|0.065
|170.696
|345
|11
|P. Espargaro Pol Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|21
|+1.035
|0.028
|170.648
|350
|12
|J. Miller Jack Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|23
|+1.066
|0.031
|170.595
|349
|13
|R. Fernández Raúl Fernández RNF Racing
|25
|Aprilia
|17
|+1.071
|0.005
|170.586
|342
|14
|M. Oliveira Miguel Oliveira RNF Racing
|88
|Aprilia
|24
|+1.093
|0.022
|170.548
|350
|15
|L. Marini Luca Marini Team VR46
|10
|Ducati
|24
|+1.121
|0.028
|170.501
|349
|16
|A. Fernandez Augusto Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|23
|+1.205
|0.084
|170.357
|345
|17
|F. Quartararo Fabio Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|22
|+1.420
|0.215
|169.991
|347
|18
|F. Morbidelli Franco Morbidelli Yamaha Factory Racing
|21
|Yamaha
|24
|+1.469
|0.049
|169.908
|341
|19
|M. Marquez Marc Marquez Repsol Honda Team
|93
|Honda
|23
|+1.563
|0.094
|169.749
|345
|20
|T. Nakagami Takaaki Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|20
|+2.200
|0.637
|168.677
|341
|21
|I. Lecuona Iker Lecuona Team LCR
|27
|Honda
|23
|+2.209
|0.009
|168.662
|342
|22
|J. Mir Joan Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|22
|+2.327
|0.118
|168.465
|346
|View full results
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro on top as Marquez crashes in FP1
Why Aprilia is “on another level” after Friday at the MotoGP Catalan GP
Latest news
IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes
IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes IndyCar Portland: Graham Rahal takes pole, Newgarden crashes
2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari 2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari
Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises
Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises Preece on Daytona wreck: "My vision is perfect" despite bruises
JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole
JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole JGR locks out front row for Southern 500 with Bell on pole
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.