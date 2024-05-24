MotoGP Catalan GP: Martin heads Marquez in first practice
MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin topped the opening practice for the 2024 Catalan Grand Prix on his Pramac Ducati from Gresini’s Marc Marquez.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The sixth round of the 2024 campaign began with the two riders vying for a factory team Ducati seat for 2025 setting the pace across the first 45-minute practice of the weekend.
Marquez set the early pace on his Gresini Ducati and led for much of the session before Martin – shod with fresh soft rubber – took over in the closing stages with a 1m39.579s.
KTM’s Brad Binder completed the top three from Tech3 GasGas rookie Pedro Acosta, while last year’s Catalan GP winner Aleix Espargaro – who announced his retirement on Thursday – was fifth on the factory Aprilia.
FP1 ran under grey skies but remained dry for its duration, with Marquez setting out his stall early on his GP23 with a 1m41.226s in the opening moments of the session.
Espargaro briefly took over with a 1m40.504s, before Marquez fired in a brace of session-best laps that culminated in a 1m39.871s with just under 10 minutes of the session gone.
That would stand as the benchmark for quite a while as Marquez remained on the same soft front/medium rear tyre combination he began the session on.
In the closing stages a number of riders elected for fresh rubber, with Martin the only one opting for a new soft rear tyre for a late time attack.
He produced a 1m39.579s with just under five minutes to go to move to the top of the standings and wouldn’t be bettered as the chequered flag came out.
Marquez shadowed him by 0.292s, with Binder completing the top three with a 1m39.958s after a late run on a fresh medium rear.
Acosta was just 0.008s behind his factory KTM counterpart, with Espargaro fifth from Gresini’s Alex Marquez – who also didn’t run fresh tyres late in the session.
Francesco Bagnaia – another to remain with the tyres he started the session on - was seventh on his factory team Ducati from Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez, while KTM’s Jack Miller and Trackhouse Racing’s Raul Fernandez rounded out the top 10.
LCR’s Johann Zarco was the leading Honda in 13th as he tried a new exhaust and revised aerodynamics, while Fabio Quartararo led the Yamaha charge on the M1’s new aero package in 15th.
MotoGP Catalan GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|19
|
1'39.579
|170.891
|2
|M. Marquez Gresini Racing
|93
|Ducati
|19
|
+0.292
1'39.871
|0.292
|170.391
|3
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|21
|
+0.379
1'39.958
|0.087
|170.243
|4
|P. Acosta Tech 3
|31
|KTM
|20
|
+0.387
1'39.966
|0.008
|170.229
|5
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|16
|
+0.472
1'40.051
|0.085
|170.085
|6
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|19
|
+0.708
1'40.287
|0.236
|169.685
|7
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|18
|
+0.724
1'40.303
|0.016
|169.657
|8
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|20
|
+0.759
1'40.338
|0.035
|169.598
|9
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|22
|
+0.782
1'40.361
|0.023
|169.559
|10
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|20
|
+0.789
1'40.368
|0.007
|169.548
|11
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|17
|
+0.801
1'40.380
|0.012
|169.527
|12
|M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team
|88
|Aprilia
|17
|
+0.818
1'40.397
|0.017
|169.499
|13
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|18
|
+0.843
1'40.422
|0.025
|169.456
|14
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|17
|
+0.914
1'40.493
|0.071
|169.337
|15
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|19
|
+0.914
1'40.493
|0.000
|169.337
|16
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|15
|
+0.974
1'40.553
|0.060
|169.236
|17
|L. Marini Repsol Honda Team
|10
|Honda
|18
|
+1.049
1'40.628
|0.075
|169.109
|18
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|16
|
+1.093
1'40.672
|0.044
|169.036
|19
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|20
|
+1.110
1'40.689
|0.017
|169.007
|20
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|20
|
+1.113
1'40.692
|0.003
|169.002
|21
|F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing
|21
|Ducati
|16
|
+1.204
1'40.783
|0.091
|168.849
|22
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|18
|
+1.215
1'40.794
|0.011
|168.831
|23
|S. Bradl HRC Test Team
|6
|Honda
|18
|
+1.844
1'41.423
|0.629
|167.784
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Marcus Armstrong prepped for his first Indy 500 with extreme planking
Larson "a little bit bummed" if rain splits up Indy 500/Coke 600 double
F1 Monaco GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained
FIA implements new rules in F1 pitlane queues
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments