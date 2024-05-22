All Series
MotoGP Catalan GP

MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more

The sixth round of the 2024 MotoGP season will get underway this weekend in Spain. Here is everything you need to know, including the full schedule and how to watch.

Raul Fernandez, KTM Tech3, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP will visit the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend for the Catalan Grand Prix. Last year’s race was won by Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro in his second victory of the year. 

The Spaniard’s first win in 2023 came at the British Grand Prix, where he was able to beat Francesco Bagnaia and Brad Binder 

Valentino Rossi holds the record for most wins at the Catalan GP, taking a total of 10 victories during his 28-year career. The Italian took his first win in the 125cc class in 1997 and his last win at the circuit came in 2016. 

When is the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix?  

  • Date: Sunday 26 May 2024 
  • Start time: 1pm BST (2pm local time) 

The MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix will take place between 24-26 May. The race will start at 1pm BST on Sunday 26 May and will last 24 laps. 

Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 2pm BST and will be a 12-lap race. 

Race winner Valentino Rossi

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How to watch MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix

In the UK, MotoGP can be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content.

A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).

The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.

Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.

What are the timings for the Catalan Grand Prix?  

Here are the full timings for the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix:  

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 24 May 

9.45am - 10.30am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 24 May  

2pm - 3pm 

Free Practice 3   

Saturday 25 May 

9.10am - 9.40am 

Qualifying 1  

Saturday 25 May 

9.50am - 10.05am 

Qualifying 2  

Saturday 25 May 

10.15am - 10.30am 

Sprint Race – 12 laps  

Saturday 25 May 

2pm  

Warm Up  

Sunday 26 May 

8.40am - 8.50am 

Race – 24 laps  

Sunday 26 May 

1pm 

What are the timings for Moto2 and Moto3 races at the Catalan Grand Prix? 

Here is the weekend schedule for the Moto2 and Moto3 Catalan Grand Prix: 

Moto2 Catalan Grand Prix schedule:  

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 24 May 

8.50am - 9.30am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 24 May 

1.05pm - 1.45pm 

Free Practice 3   

Saturday 25 May 

8.25am - 8.55am 

Qualifying 1  

Saturday 25 May 

12.45pm - 1pm 

Qualifying 2  

Saturday 25 May 

1.10pm - 1.25pm 

Race – 21 laps  

Sunday 26 May 

11.15am 

Moto3 Catalan Grand Prix schedule:  

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 24 May 

8am - 8.35am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 24 May 

12.15pm - 12.50pm 

Free Practice 3   

Saturday 25 May 

7.40am - 8.10am 

Qualifying 1  

Saturday 25 May 

11.50am - 12.05pm 

Qualifying 2  

Saturday 25 May 

12.15pm - 12.30pm 

Race – 18 laps  

Sunday 26 May 

10am 

What are the timings for MotoE at the Catalan Grand Prix? 

Here is the full MotoE schedule for the Catalan Grand Prix: 

Session   

Date  

Start time (BST)  

Free Practice 1  

Friday 24 May 

7.30am - 7.45am 

Free Practice 2  

Friday 24 May 

11.25am - 11.40am 

Qualifying 1  

Friday 24 May 

3.15pm - 3.25pm 

Qualifying 2  

Friday 24 May 

3.35pm - 3.45pm 

Race 1 - 7 laps 

Saturday 25 May 

11.15am 

Race 2 - 7 laps 

Saturday 25 May 

3.10pm 
 

Previous article Vinales: Aprilia must “be smart” to avoid Barcelona MotoGP expectations after 2023
Next article Dorna expects to make Indian MotoGP round decision imminently

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

