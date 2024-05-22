MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more
The sixth round of the 2024 MotoGP season will get underway this weekend in Spain. Here is everything you need to know, including the full schedule and how to watch.
MotoGP will visit the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend for the Catalan Grand Prix. Last year’s race was won by Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro in his second victory of the year.
The Spaniard’s first win in 2023 came at the British Grand Prix, where he was able to beat Francesco Bagnaia and Brad Binder.
Valentino Rossi holds the record for most wins at the Catalan GP, taking a total of 10 victories during his 28-year career. The Italian took his first win in the 125cc class in 1997 and his last win at the circuit came in 2016.
When is the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix?
- Date: Sunday 26 May 2024
- Start time: 1pm BST (2pm local time)
The MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix will take place between 24-26 May. The race will start at 1pm BST on Sunday 26 May and will last 24 laps.
Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 2pm BST and will be a 12-lap race.
Race winner Valentino Rossi
How to watch MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix
In the UK, MotoGP can be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content.
A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).
The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.
Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.
What are the timings for the Catalan Grand Prix?
Here are the full timings for the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 24 May
|
9.45am - 10.30am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 24 May
|
2pm - 3pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 25 May
|
9.10am - 9.40am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 25 May
|
9.50am - 10.05am
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 25 May
|
10.15am - 10.30am
|
Sprint Race – 12 laps
|
Saturday 25 May
|
2pm
|
Warm Up
|
Sunday 26 May
|
8.40am - 8.50am
|
Race – 24 laps
|
Sunday 26 May
|
1pm
What are the timings for Moto2 and Moto3 races at the Catalan Grand Prix?
Here is the weekend schedule for the Moto2 and Moto3 Catalan Grand Prix:
Moto2 Catalan Grand Prix schedule:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 24 May
|
8.50am - 9.30am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 24 May
|
1.05pm - 1.45pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 25 May
|
8.25am - 8.55am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 25 May
|
12.45pm - 1pm
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 25 May
|
1.10pm - 1.25pm
|
Race – 21 laps
|
Sunday 26 May
|
11.15am
Moto3 Catalan Grand Prix schedule:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 24 May
|
8am - 8.35am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 24 May
|
12.15pm - 12.50pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 25 May
|
7.40am - 8.10am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 25 May
|
11.50am - 12.05pm
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 25 May
|
12.15pm - 12.30pm
|
Race – 18 laps
|
Sunday 26 May
|
10am
What are the timings for MotoE at the Catalan Grand Prix?
Here is the full MotoE schedule for the Catalan Grand Prix:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 24 May
|
7.30am - 7.45am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 24 May
|
11.25am - 11.40am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Friday 24 May
|
3.15pm - 3.25pm
|
Qualifying 2
|
Friday 24 May
|
3.35pm - 3.45pm
|
Race 1 - 7 laps
|
Saturday 25 May
|
11.15am
|
Race 2 - 7 laps
|
Saturday 25 May
|
3.10pm
