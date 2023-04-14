Subscribe
Previous / Oliveira “cleared everything” with Marquez after Portugal MotoGP collision Next / Rins: Honda “relies little on me” for bike development
MotoGP News

Bagnaia found "no reasons" for race-ending Argentina MotoGP crash

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says he found “no reasons” for the crash which took him out of the MotoGP Argentina GP and saw him relinquish his championship lead.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bagnaia found "no reasons" for race-ending Argentina MotoGP crash
Listen to this article

Bagnaia was running in second in the latter stages of the wet Rio Hondo grand prix two weeks ago when he crashed at the penultimate corner.

At the time, the world champion had no idea why he crashed and in the gap leading up to this weekend's Americas GP, he admits he is still none the wiser.

"I learned that the wet is more slippery than the dry, because sincerely I was there with my team [trying to] understand why I crashed," Bagnaia, who is now nine points off the championship lead coming to round three of the season, said on Thursday about his Argentina crash.

"And sincerely there are no reasons. So, it's difficult to explain this. But anyway, we have to think about this weekend, Termas is already in the past.

"We have to focus on this weekend. It's not the moment to think about the championship, so sincerely it's correct to not take so much risk but [in Argentina] I was second, first time I was so competitive in the wet. I was there and I was not thinking about being calm or waiting for something.

"I was just trying to open a gap to Alex Marquez without any risk and in fact I wasn't doing anything different, but I crashed. Anyway, we move on."

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia relinquished the lead to fellow VR46 Academy rider Marco Bezzecchi, who took a maiden grand prix victory in Argentina.

Bezzecchi's maiden victory built on the VR46 rider's podium charge in the Portugal sprint race, but says he comes to the Circuit of the Americas feeling grounded despite his success so far in his sophomore campaign.

"Well, keep your feet on the ground of course," Bezzecchi replied when asked what advice he has received from the VR46 camp since his win. "Everyone from the team told me this, but it's already what I thought.

"To think about the championship, I know it's honestly very early. So, I was not thinking about the championship already. I just enjoyed the victory and in the end I arrive here as I arrived in Argentina: just being myself and try to be fast."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Oliveira “cleared everything” with Marquez after Portugal MotoGP collision

Rins: Honda “relies little on me” for bike development
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
“Really weak” Martin surprised to lead Friday COTA MotoGP practice

“Really weak” Martin surprised to lead Friday COTA MotoGP practice

MotoGP
Americas GP

“Really weak” Martin surprised to lead Friday COTA MotoGP practice “Really weak” Martin surprised to lead Friday COTA MotoGP practice

MotoGP Americas GP: Martin leads Bagnaia in crash-filled FP2

MotoGP Americas GP: Martin leads Bagnaia in crash-filled FP2

MotoGP
Americas GP

MotoGP Americas GP: Martin leads Bagnaia in crash-filled FP2 MotoGP Americas GP: Martin leads Bagnaia in crash-filled FP2

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Domenicali: New F1 fans don’t mind Red Bull domination

Domenicali: New F1 fans don’t mind Red Bull domination

F1 Formula 1

Domenicali: New F1 fans don’t mind Red Bull domination Domenicali: New F1 fans don’t mind Red Bull domination

Okayama SUPER GT: Nissan locks out front row for opening round

Okayama SUPER GT: Nissan locks out front row for opening round

SGT Super GT
Okayama

Okayama SUPER GT: Nissan locks out front row for opening round Okayama SUPER GT: Nissan locks out front row for opening round

Corey Heim wins rain-shortened Martinsville Truck race

Corey Heim wins rain-shortened Martinsville Truck race

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Martinsville

Corey Heim wins rain-shortened Martinsville Truck race Corey Heim wins rain-shortened Martinsville Truck race

ARTA Honda handed Okayama penalty for chassis change

ARTA Honda handed Okayama penalty for chassis change

SGT Super GT
Okayama

ARTA Honda handed Okayama penalty for chassis change ARTA Honda handed Okayama penalty for chassis change

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.