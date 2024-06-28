All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Practice report
MotoGP Dutch GP

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia shades Marquez in first practice

Bagnaia leads future team-mate Marquez as Dutch GP weekend begins

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia topped the opening practice for the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix, after Fabio Di Giannantonio had his session-topping lap cancelled.

After a three-week break forced by the postponement of the Kazakhstan GP to September, MotoGP returned to action on Friday morning at the iconic TT Assen venue.

Following weeks of rider market shocks, Di Giannantonio looked like he’d set the pace in the first practice of the weekend as he aims to secure his MotoGP future.

The VR46 Ducati rider was fastest with a 1m32.314s set in the closing seconds, but had that lap deleted for exceeding track limits, dropping him to seventh.

This promoted factory Ducati rider Bagnaia to top spot with a 1m32.401s he posted with just under 20 minutes remaining in the session.

He headed next year's factory Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez by 0.065 seconds, with the Gresini rider’s future announced days after the Italian GP at the start of June.

Raul Fernandez completed the top three for the Trackhouse Racing Aprilia squad, while Fabio Quartararo was fourth as Yamaha brings a new engine to Assen for both the 2021 world champion and his team-mate Alex Rins.

Marquez set the pace early on in the 45-minute session with a 1m34.286s, which was instantly bettered by Bagnaia on a 1m34.225s.

The pair traded top spot once more, with a 1m33.004s from Marquez beaten by a 1m32.820s by Bagnaia – though this was quickly deleted for a track limits violation.

Marquez then posted a 1m32.980s with just over 10 minutes of the session gone, which stood as the reference for a brief time before Fernandez produced a 1m32.962s.

This was quickly bettered by Bagnaia with a 1m32.625s, with the Italian following that up with a 1m32.401s which would ultimately stand as the best time of the session.

With 15s to go on the clock, a soft tyre-shod Di Giannantonio lit up the timing screens and managed a 1m32.314s before it was cancelled.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia didn’t change tyres during the session, putting 19 laps on his medium rear, while Marquez and Fernandez completing the top three ran fresh medium rubber.

Quartararo fitted a fresh soft rear for his fourth-fastest time, while fresh mediums for the Aprilia duo of Maverick Vinales – who will join KTM next year – and Aleix Espargaro saw them complete the top six.

Di Giannantonio was shuffled down to seventh after losing his best lap time, with Gresini’s Alex Marquez, KTM’s Brad Binder and championship leader Jorge Martin (Pramac) rounding out the top 10.

Martin, like Bagnaia, stayed on the same medium rear tyre he started the session on through to the chequered flag.

Dutch GP - FP1 results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 19

1'32.401

176.959
2 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 19

+0.065

1'32.466

0.065 176.834
3 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 17

+0.100

1'32.501

0.035 176.767
4 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 17

+0.193

1'32.594

0.093 176.590
5 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 19

+0.277

1'32.678

0.084 176.430
6 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 16

+0.287

1'32.688

0.010 176.411
7 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 18

1'32.314

177.125
8 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 20

+0.246

1'32.647

0.333 176.489
9 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 22

+0.462

1'32.863

0.216 176.078
10 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 21

+0.526

1'32.927

0.064 175.957
11 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 20

+0.578

1'32.979

0.052 175.859
12 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 19

+0.628

1'33.029

0.050 175.764
13 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 21

+0.693

1'33.094

0.065 175.641
14 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 21

+0.882

1'33.283

0.189 175.285
15 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 20

+1.002

1'33.403

0.120 175.060
16 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 18

+1.287

1'33.688

0.285 174.528
17 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 19

+0.860

1'33.261

175.327
18 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 20

+1.559

1'33.960

0.699 174.022
19 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 21

+1.695

1'34.096

0.136 173.771
20 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 17

+1.719

1'34.120

0.024 173.727
21 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 20

+1.835

1'34.236

0.116 173.513
22 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 18

+1.843

1'34.244

0.008 173.498
23 Italy L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team 32 Aprilia 18

+2.154

1'34.555

0.311 172.927
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The Ducati MotoGP power dynamics Bagnaia must now manage
Next article Why Mir’s “priority” is to remain with Honda despite two years of MotoGP misery

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez doesn’t feel "guilty" for Pramac/Ducati MotoGP split

Marquez doesn’t feel "guilty" for Pramac/Ducati MotoGP split

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Marquez doesn’t feel "guilty" for Pramac/Ducati MotoGP split
Yamaha debuts new engine in Assen MotoGP practice

Yamaha debuts new engine in Assen MotoGP practice

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Yamaha debuts new engine in Assen MotoGP practice
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
Evans demands action as spectator controlling issues cancel Rally Poland stages
Door to manufacturer influx in GTP opened by rules extension, says IMSA boss

Door to manufacturer influx in GTP opened by rules extension, says IMSA boss

IMSA IMSA
Door to manufacturer influx in GTP opened by rules extension, says IMSA boss
Mid-point of 2024 IndyCar season marks end of an era

Mid-point of 2024 IndyCar season marks end of an era

Indy IndyCar
Mid-point of 2024 IndyCar season marks end of an era
F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA