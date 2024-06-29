All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Qualifying report
MotoGP Dutch GP

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia smashes lap record to take pole, Marquez crashes

Bagnaia continues his brilliant form in Assen as he grabs pole with a new lap record

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

World champion Francesco Bagnaia headed Jorge Martin in a tight pole battle at the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, as a late crash for Marc Marquez left him seventh.

Bagnaia and standings leader Martin traded all-time Assen lap records at the start of the Q2 session, before the former smashed it with a 1m30.540s with just under six minutes to go.

So good was Bagnaia’s lap that he felt he could bail out of the session early, though Martin put it under threat on his final tour – coming up 0.081 seconds short.

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales completed the top three, 0.330s further back, while Alex Marquez heads row two on the first of the Gresini Ducatis as team-mate Marc Marquez crashed late on to end up seventh.

Bagnaia set the tone for the record-breaking Dutch GP qualifying on his first flying lap, setting a 1m31.048s.

But Martin obliterated it with a 1m30.877s seconds later on his first flying lap, and was on course to better it next time around before making a small error at the last corner.

On the first lap of his second run, Bagnaia lit up the timing screens and produced a 1m30.540s to go 0.337s clear of the field at the time.

With the rest of the pack tripping over each other looking for tows, Bagnaia’s lap came under no threat as the clock ticked down to the chequered flag.

Once Martin got a clear run, though, on his last flying lap he started to put Bagnaia’s lap record under threat.

But he narrowly missed out with a 1m30.621s to secure second, while Vinales leapt up to third on his final effort with a 1m30.951s.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez was fourth on his Gresini Ducati ahead of the second factory Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro and Q1 graduate Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46).

Espargaro was involved in a scuffle with Marc Marquez in the closing stages of Q2.

The Aprilia rider put on a hard move on Marquez for track position at the final chicane, before the latter returned the favour at Turn 7 while pushing on his last lap.

Marquez got through but crashed on the exit, leaving him down in seventh on the grid ahead of Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli.

Brad Binder was the top KTM in ninth ahead of Q1 pacesetter Pedro Acosta – who crashed at the end of the opening qualifying segment - while Ducati’s Enea Bastianini and Trackhouse Racing’s Raul Fernandez rounded out the top 12.

Fabio Quartararo was denied a place in Q2 by just over two tenths on his upgraded Yamaha and will start 13th ahead of KTM’s Jack Miller and VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi, who took a tumble late on in Q1 at Turn 5.

Johann Zarco was top Honda in 19th for LCR Racing.

MotoGP Dutch GP - Q2 results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 7

1'30.540

180.596
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 8

+0.081

1'30.621

0.081 180.434
3 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 7

+0.411

1'30.951

0.330 179.780
4 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 8

+0.439

1'30.979

0.028 179.724
5 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 6

+0.537

1'31.077

0.098 179.531
6 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 5

+0.734

1'31.274

0.197 179.144
7 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 6

+0.838

1'31.378

0.104 178.940
8 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 8

+0.865

1'31.405

0.027 178.887
9 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 8

+0.939

1'31.479

0.074 178.742
10 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 7

+0.942

1'31.482

0.003 178.736
11 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 8

12 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 8

+1.388

1'31.928

0.446 177.869
View full results

MotoGP Dutch GP - Q1 results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 9

1'31.372

178.951
2 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 9

+0.018

1'31.390

0.018 178.916
3 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 8

+0.248

1'31.620

0.230 178.467
4 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 8

+0.531

1'31.903

0.283 177.918
5 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 6

+0.625

1'31.997

0.094 177.736
6 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 9

+0.736

1'32.108

0.111 177.522
7 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 9

+0.751

1'32.123

0.015 177.493
8 Italy L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team 32 Aprilia 8

+0.871

1'32.243

0.120 177.262
9 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 8

+0.888

1'32.260

0.017 177.229
10 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 9

+1.125

1'32.497

0.237 176.775
11 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 9

+1.255

1'32.627

0.130 176.527
12 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 9

+1.297

1'32.669

0.042 176.447
13 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 9

View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Martin: "Strange" to talk to Ducati boss Dall'Igna after MotoGP split
Next article MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia takes dominant sprint win, Marquez crashes

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Martin hit with grid penalty for MotoGP Dutch GP after qualifying incident

Martin hit with grid penalty for MotoGP Dutch GP after qualifying incident

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Martin hit with grid penalty for MotoGP Dutch GP after qualifying incident
Marquez explains Assen MotoGP sprint crash he ‘should have avoided’

Marquez explains Assen MotoGP sprint crash he ‘should have avoided’

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Marquez explains Assen MotoGP sprint crash he ‘should have avoided’
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Francesco Bagnaia
More from
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia takes dominant sprint win, Marquez crashes

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia takes dominant sprint win, Marquez crashes

MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia takes dominant sprint win, Marquez crashes
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia breaks lap record to top second practice

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia breaks lap record to top second practice

MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia breaks lap record to top second practice
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Japanese GP
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
Ducati Team
More from
Ducati Team
Hamilton backs Marquez's "awesome" Ducati MotoGP move

Hamilton backs Marquez's "awesome" Ducati MotoGP move

MotoGP
Hamilton backs Marquez's "awesome" Ducati MotoGP move
Why letting Marquez walk away would have been Ducati's greatest MotoGP blunder

Why letting Marquez walk away would have been Ducati's greatest MotoGP blunder

MotoGP
Why letting Marquez walk away would have been Ducati's greatest MotoGP blunder
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Aragon GP
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Latest news

Cassidy “one lap away” from Formula E title before Portland spin

Cassidy “one lap away” from Formula E title before Portland spin

FE Formula E
Portland ePrix I
Cassidy “one lap away” from Formula E title before Portland spin
NASCAR Xfinity Nashville: Nemechek wins in race defined by brutal heat

NASCAR Xfinity Nashville: Nemechek wins in race defined by brutal heat

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Nashville
NASCAR Xfinity Nashville: Nemechek wins in race defined by brutal heat
Portland E-Prix: Da Costa wins as Cassidy and Evans throw away victory

Portland E-Prix: Da Costa wins as Cassidy and Evans throw away victory

FE Formula E
Portland ePrix II
Portland E-Prix: Da Costa wins as Cassidy and Evans throw away victory
Recent string of races "a bit frustrating" for William Byron

Recent string of races "a bit frustrating" for William Byron

NAS NASCAR Cup
Nashville
Recent string of races "a bit frustrating" for William Byron

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA