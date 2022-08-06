Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Next / Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race
MotoGP / British GP News

Espargaro's British GP uncertain after "violent" 115mph MotoGP crash

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says he will decide on his continued participation in the MotoGP British Grand Prix after Sunday’s warm-up following a “violent” crash on Saturday.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Espargaro's British GP uncertain after "violent" 115mph MotoGP crash
Listen to this article

The Spaniard crashed at 115mph through the Farm Curve left-hander on Saturday afternoon in the FP4 session ahead of qualifying.

Espargaro had to be stretchered off track before being taken to the medical centre for checks on his right foot.

Despite suffering heavy bruising, Espargaro was able to take part in qualifying and heroically put his Aprilia sixth on the grid – but cancelled all media activities afterwards due to the pain in his foot “getting worse”.

At present, his participation in Sunday’s race is uncertain.

“The crash was the last thing we needed,” Espargaro said in a team statement. “I was feeling good on the bike, pushing hard, and the high side was rather violent.

“I’m in a lot of pain and it is getting worse, so along with the team and the docs, we decided it would be best for me to rest until tomorrow and then evaluate the situation after the warm-up.

“I’ll obviously do everything I can to be on the track but, since we’re talking about a part of the body that is highly stressed during riding, we’ll have to see if it’s possible.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This crash has come at the worst possible moment for Espargaro as he comes into the 12th round of the 2022 season second in the standings.

Espargaro reduced his deficit to Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo to 21 points at the last round in the Netherlands in June prior to the summer break, after fighting back to fourth when the Frenchman forced him off track early on in a collision.

Quartararo must serve a long lap penalty in Sunday’s 20-lap British GP as punishment for the collision at Assen – though the reigning world champion has been outspoken about his dismay at MotoGP stewards’ decision to penalise him.

The sister Aprilia of Maverick Vinales took his best qualifying of the year on Saturday at Silverstone when he went second quickest, 0.098s adrift of polesitter Johann Zarco on the Pramac Ducati.

Vinales has said in recent weeks that he is happy to help Espargaro in his title bid, but insisted on Saturday at Silverstone that no discussions regarding team orders have been had at Aprilia so far.

Read Also:

shares
comments
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time
Previous article

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time
Next article

Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race

Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race British GP
MotoGP

Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime
MotoGP

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

Silverstone MotoGP: Zarco on pole, Espargaro sixth after 115mph crash British GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Zarco on pole, Espargaro sixth after 115mph crash

Latest news

2022 Silverstone MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 Silverstone MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

The Silverstone Circuit plays host to the 12th round of the 2022 MotoGP season. Here's how and when you can watch the British Grand Prix on Sunday, August 7.

Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race

Maverick Vinales says Aprilia “didn’t talk” about team orders for Sunday’s MotoGP British Grand Prix to help team-mate Aleix Espargaro in the title battle.

Espargaro's British GP uncertain after "violent" 115mph MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro's British GP uncertain after "violent" 115mph MotoGP crash

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says he will decide on his continued participation in the MotoGP British Grand Prix after Sunday’s warm-up following a “violent” crash on Saturday.

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
16 h
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.