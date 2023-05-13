MotoGP French GP: Bagnaia snatches pole from Marquez, Quartararo 13th
Francesco Bagnaia denied Marc Marquez pole position for the French Grand Prix in a dramatic MotoGP qualifying session at Le Mans.
Having been absent since crashing on the third lap of the Portuguese GP with a hand injury, Honda rider Marquez was cleared to return this weekend at Le Mans for the series’ 1000th grand prix event.
As the clock counted down to zero in the Q2 qualifying session, Marquez sat top of the timesheets by over two tenths having fired in a 1m30.763s while shadowing Pramac’s Jorge Martin.
This looked like a 65th career pole would be locked down for Marquez, but he was denied at the death by Ducati’s Bagnaia, who snatched top spot by 0.058s.
Marquez had to settle for second from Q1 pacesetter Luca Marini on the VR46 Ducati, while a technical issue for long-time provisional poleman Maverick Vinales dropped him to sixth.
There was drama in the opening 15-minute qualifying segment as home hero Fabio Quartararo had his day ruined by VR46 Ducati’s Marini.
The 2021 world champion came out of the blocks swinging at the start of Q1 as he went top with a 1m31.897s, before improving to a 1m31.366s to go around half a second clear of the rest of the field.
But the Yamaha rider failed to improve on his second run on a fresh tyre and was knocked out of the Q2 places by Marini, who fired in a 1m31.268s at the death to go top, and Tech3 rookie Augusto Fernandez.
For the second round in a row, Quartararo will now start both the sprint and the grand prix from a lowly 13th having missed out on Q2 progression by 0.023s.
As Q2 got underway, Vinales on the factory Aprilia staked his claim for pole with an opening salvo of laps that culminated in a 1m31.256s – with KTM’s Jack Miller 0.026s adrift.
Martin edged ahead of Vinales with nine minutes to go in Q2 with a 1m31.219s, before the Aprilia rider reinstated himself as provisional polesitter with a 1m31.120s.
But as he exited pitlane for his second run on fresh soft rubber with around six minutes to go, Vinales was forced to park up as he encountered a technical issue on his RS-GP.
Pushed back down pitlane towards his Aprilia mechanics by SIC58 Moto3 rider Ricardo Rossi, Vinales was unable to continue his pole challenge.
A scary crash for Aprilia team-mate Aleix Espargaro at the fast Turn 1 right-hander with just under three minutes to go looked like it may inadvertently have saved Vinales’ pole as it brought out the yellow flags.
Thankfully, Espargaro was able to walk away from the incident and the yellow flags were withdrawn.
This allowed Marquez – who had both of his bikes fitted with the new Kalex chassis - to mount a charge with his 1m30.763s, before Bagnaia took his second pole of the season with a 1m30.705s.
Heading row two was KTM’s Jack Miller and Martin, with Vinales shuffled down to sixth with his technical issues.
Marco Bezzecchi was seventh on the second VR46 Ducati from Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez and Pramac’s Johann Zarco.
Brad Binder was 10th on his factory KTM from Espargaro and Tech3 GASGAS rider Fernandez, securing his best qualifying result of his rookie season.
Starting alongside 13th-placed Quartararo is LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami and Fabio Di Giannantonio on the Gresini Ducati, while Joan Mir was 16th on his factory Honda.
Franco Morbidelli ensured Yamaha failed to get a rider into Q2 for the second round in a row as the Italian struggled to 17th ahead of LCR’s Alex Rins, Enea Bastianini’s Ducati stand-in Danilo Petrucci and Miguel Oliveira’s RNF replacement Lorenzo Savadori.
Tech3’s Jonas Folger completed the 21-rider field.
MotoGP French GP Q2 Results:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1'30.705
|2
|
Marc Marquez
|Honda
|1'30.763
|0.058
|3
|
Luca Marini
|Ducati
|1'30.842
|0.137
|4
|
Jack Miller
|KTM
|1'30.984
|0.279
|5
|
Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|1'31.023
|0.318
|6
|
Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|1'31.120
|0.415
|7
|
Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|1'31.173
|0.468
|8
|
Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|1'31.275
|0.570
|9
|
Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|1'31.298
|0.593
|10
|
Brad Binder
|KTM
|1'31.445
|0.740
|11
|
Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|1'31.523
|0.818
|12
|
Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|1'31.596
|0.891
MotoGP French GP Q1 Results:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Luca Marini
|Ducati
|1'31.268
|2
|
Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|1'31.343
|0.075
|3
|
Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1'31.366
|0.098
|4
|
Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|1'31.545
|0.277
|5
|
Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|1'31.718
|0.450
|6
|
Joan Mir
|Honda
|1'31.810
|0.542
|7
|
Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|1'31.886
|0.618
|8
|
Alex Rins
|Honda
|1'31.959
|0.691
|9
|
Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|1'32.092
|0.824
|10
|
Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|1'32.410
|1.142
|11
|
Jonas Folger
|KTM
|1'33.605
|2.337
Quartararo ‘in toughest year’ of MotoGP career as Yamaha woes continue
Marquez “didn’t expect” French GP front row on MotoGP return
Latest news
WRC drivers question "harsh" Solberg doughnut penalty
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty
Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch
Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch
Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"
Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th" Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"
Bagnaia "not angry" with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash
Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
