MotoGP / German GP Race report

MotoGP German GP: Martin dominates sprint from Bagnaia

Pramac's Jorge Martin scored Ducati's first MotoGP win at the Sachsenring since 2008 after dominating the sprint race at the German Grand Prix ahead of Francesco Bagnaia.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Martin took his first sprint win of the season at the French GP and added a second to his tally in Germany, taking the chequered flag 2.4 seconds clear.

The Pramac Ducati rider took the lead on lap four with a daring double overtake and instantly opened a near-second gap to the chasing pack.

It moves him up to second in the championship, 21 points behind Bagnaia after the factory Ducati rider was second in the sprint.

Bagnaia couldn't get to Turn 1 first from pole as the rocket KTM of Jack Miller powered ahead.

However, the reigning world champion carved back ahead into Turn 2 before the former team-mate exchanged overtakes through Turns 7 and 8.

Bagnaia got the upper hand in this scrap, before Martin came through on Miller into Turn 12 at the end of the opening tour.

At Turn 1 on lap two, Bagnaia ran wide and let Miller come back through, before getting back past the Australian two tours later at the same corner.

As the lead group swelled to seven riders, Martin made a decisive move on lap four of 15 down the hill into Turn 12.

Nailing his drive through Turn 11, Martin moved to the inside of the circuit and took the lead away from Miller and Bagnaia, keeping a hold of the place despite running wide into Turn 12.

Martin immediately took out an 0.8s lead and continued to grow this over the rest of the race, taking the chequered flag 2.4s clear of Bagnaia.

Miller completed the podium, 0.8s adrift of Bagnaia, with Luca Marini on the VR46 Ducati fending off Pramac's Johann Zarco on the run to the line for fourth.

KTM's Brad Binder had been involved in that battle, but had to settle for sixth after Zarco forced him off track at Turn 11 with an aggressive overtake.

The incident was investigated by the stewards, but no further action was taken.

Marco Bezzecchi was seventh on his VR46 Ducati ahead of Gresini's Alex Marquez and Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro to round out the final points-paying positions down to ninth.

Enea Bastianini was 10th on his factory Ducati, while Marc Marquez suffered his worst-ever MotoGP race finish at the Sachsenring.

Having won 11 grands prix in succession in his career in Germany and nine in a row in MotoGP, the Honda rider's run looks unlikely to continue on Sunday.

Starting from seventh after three crashes in qualifying, Marquez briefly moved up to fifth in the early stages but could do nothing to stop his slide down to 11th at the chequered flag.

He headed Gresini's Fabio Di Giannantonio, while Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo could only salvage 13th after he was forced to roll out of the throttle off the line when Aleix Espargaro forced Bastianini to cut across the front of the Frenchman.

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales was a late faller, while Tech3's Jonas Folger retired early on.

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 2.468
3 Australia Jack Miller
KTM 3.287
4 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 5.487
5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 5.538
6 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 6.289
7 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 6.956
8 Spain Alex Marquez
Ducati 9.261
9 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 9.691
10 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 9.715
11 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 10.828
12 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 10.905
13 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 11.366
14 Spain Augusto Fernandez
KTM 12.593
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 12.905
16 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
Aprilia 13.837
17 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 14.505
18 Spain Raúl Fernández
Aprilia 28.959
Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia
Germany Jonas Folger
KTM
View full results
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo "not confident" Yamaha can make 2024 MotoGP step

Race weekends hinging on qualifying has made MotoGP "boring" – Espargaro

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

