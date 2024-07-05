All Series
Practice report
MotoGP German GP

MotoGP German GP: Vinales on record pace in FP2 as Marquez suffers huge crash

New lap record for Vinales at the Sachsenring, as Marquez among a long list of riders to suffer crashes

Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales topped second practice for the MotoGP German Grand Prix with a new lap record, as a massive crash left Marc Marquez out of Q2 in 13th.

Cooler conditions than expected for the time of year at the Sachsenring coupled with its unique layout led to a crash-strewn hour of practice that was red-flagged briefly.

Gresini Ducati rider Marquez, who fell off his GP23 in FP1, suffered a monster accident through the downhill right-hander at Turn 11 just seven minutes into the second session.

Marquez tucked the front going through the corner, before the rear gripped as he tried to save the accident that spat him into a highside.

He would return to the circuit soon after on a second bike that had encountered issues all day to go fastest with a 1m20.384s with just over half an hour remaining.

Completing just six laps, Marquez then went to the medical centre for checks. Although the Spaniard was declared fit by the doctors, he is understood to have fractured a finger on his left hand while also reporting some pain in his ribs and right hand.

But he wouldn’t return to the session and found himself knocked out of the direct Q2 qualifying places in 11th.

 

The session was red-flagged with just under 40 minutes remaining after VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio popped the air fence in a crash at Turn 1.

Di Giannantonio initially looked to have injured a collarbone in the incident, but medical centre checks revealed no fractures and he was able to return to finish ninth.

VR46 team-mate Marco Bezzecchi was the first faller in the session, coming off at Turn 11 where Marquez crashed.

Ducati’s Enea Bastianini was the next to go down at that corner late in the session, while there were also tumbles for Takaaki Nakagami (LCR), Joan Mir (Honda), Pedro Acosta (Tech3), Augusto Fernandez (Tech3), Remy Gardner (Yamaha) and Johann Zarco (LCR).

Having had a strong FP1 session, Vinales on the factory Aprilia produced a lap record of 1m19.622s with just under 10 minutes to go.

Nobody got close to Vinales come the chequered flag, with championship leader Jorge Martin second on his Pramac Ducati – albeit 0.340 seconds adrift.

Miguel Oliveira was third on the Trackhouse Racing Aprilia, while Alex Marquez was fourth on the Gresini Ducati.

Francesco Bagnaia led his factory Ducati team-mate Bastianini in fifth, with Franco Morbidelli seventh on the Pramac-run GP24 ahead of Acosta.

Di Giannantonio grabbed a Q2 place despite his early crash, while the final direct Q2 spot went to KTM’s Brad Binder.

Marc Marquez will join a tough Q1 battle on Saturday morning, with KTM’s Jack Miller only 0.001s outside of the top 10 on Friday afternoon in 11th.

Fabio Quartararo was the top Yamaha in 14th, with Zarco the best of the Hondas in 16th. 

MotoGP German GP - Second practice results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 26

1'19.622

164.803 302
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 32

+0.340

1'19.962

0.340 164.102 305
3 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 31

+0.362

1'19.984

0.022 164.057 304
4 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 32

+0.407

1'20.029

0.045 163.965 300
5 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 30

+0.439

1'20.061

0.032 163.900 305
6 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 25

+0.463

1'20.085

0.024 163.850 305
7 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 28

+0.464

1'20.086

0.001 163.848 304
8 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 28

+0.520

1'20.142

0.056 163.734 306
9 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 23

+0.658

1'20.280

0.138 163.452 300
10 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 31

+0.662

1'20.284

0.004 163.444 305
11 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 28

+0.663

1'20.285

0.001 163.442 305
12 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 27

+0.722

1'20.344

0.059 163.322 301
13 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 7

+0.762

1'20.384

0.040 163.241 300
14 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 30

+0.785

1'20.407

0.023 163.194 303
15 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 26

+0.991

1'20.613

0.206 162.777 299
16 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 27

+1.046

1'20.668

0.055 162.666 300
17 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 32

+1.246

1'20.868

0.200 162.264 300
18 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 29

+1.264

1'20.886

0.018 162.228 298
19 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 26

+1.279

1'20.901

0.015 162.198 304
20 Australia R. Gardner Yamaha Factory Racing 87 Yamaha 27

+1.783

1'21.405

0.504 161.194 301
21 Germany S. Bradl HRC Test Team 6 Honda 30

+1.952

1'21.574

0.169 160.860 300
22 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 26

+2.225

1'21.847

0.273 160.323 300
23 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 0

View full results

