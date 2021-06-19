MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Marc Marquez has been unbeaten at the Sachsenring since 2010, taking 10 consecutive victories at the German venue across the three classes.

The Honda rider topped first practice of the weekend on Friday but dropped to 12th in FP2 after opting not to switch to a new set of tyres for his final run.

That put the KTM of Miguel Oliveira on the top of the timesheets, the Portuguese rider still fresh from securing the marque's first win of 2021 in the Catalan Grand Prix.

What time does qualifying for the German MotoGP start?

Q1 will begin at 14:10 local time at the Sachsenring, followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 14:35. Each session will last 15 minutes.

Date : Saturday, June 19th

Start time : 12:10 GMT / 13:10 BST / 14:10 CEST / 14:10 SAT / 15:10 EAT / 08:10 ET / 05:10 PT / 22:10 AEST / 21:10 JST / 17:40 IST



2021 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch German MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

