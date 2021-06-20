Tickets Subscribe
Marquez "can't think about" continuing German win streak
MotoGP / German GP News

MotoGP German Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

Johann Zarco starts the German Grand Prix on pole position on the Pramac Ducati. Here's how you can watch the Sachsenring MotoGP race in your country.

MotoGP German Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Zarco ended Fabio Quartararo's pole streak in the eight round of the 2021 MotoGP season, beating the Yamaha rider by just 0.011s in a tightly-contested qualifying.

Aleix Espargaro secured Aprilia's first front row start of the modern era, while Honda rider Marc Marquez - unbeaten at the German venue in all classes since 2010 - qualified a disappointed fifth behind the lead factory Ducati of Jack Miller.

Francesco Bagnaia was only 10th fastest.

What time does the German MotoGP start today?

The German GP will get underway at the Sachsenring at 14:00 local time (+2 GMT).

  • Date: Sunday, June 20, 2021
  • Start time:  12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

 08:40 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the German MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Sachsenring MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the German MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

German MotoGP - Starting grid

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'20.236
2 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'20.247 0.011
3 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'20.447 0.211
4 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'20.508 0.272
5 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'20.567 0.331
6 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'20.589 0.353
7 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'20.617 0.381
8 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'20.659 0.423
9 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'20.810 0.574
10 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'20.811 0.575
11 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'20.949 0.713
12 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'21.135 0.899
13 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'20.736 0.500
14 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'20.864 0.628
15 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'20.953 0.717
16 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'20.972 0.736
17 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'21.014 0.778
18 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'21.091 0.855
19 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'21.137 0.901
20 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'21.154 0.918
21 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'21.165 0.929
22 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'21.411 1.175
shares
