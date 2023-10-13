MotoGP Indonesian GP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in second practice
Aleix Espargaro led an Aprilia 1-2 in second practice for the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix despite a crash as championship leader Francesco Bagnaia dropped into Q1.
A hectic hour of running to end Friday at the Mandalika track concluded with Espargaro firing in a new all-time lap record of 1m30.474s in the closing seconds.
This deposed VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi, who underwent surgery on a broken collarbone five days ago and only turned up to Lombok this morning, after the Italian went top with 10 minutes remaining.
He would end up third behind Maverick Vinales on the second factory Aprilia, while Brad Binder recovered from an early tangle to finish fourth.
Championship leader Bagnaia endured a tough Friday on his factory Ducati and could only go 16th in the second practice.
On target to set a top 10 lap to get directly into qualifying Q2 on his last effort, a mistake at the third-to-last corner resigned him to his first Q1 appearance since the Spanish GP.
The early pace in the hour-long second practice was set by Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, who found out on Thursday that he will be moved aside for Marc Marquez next year.
Di Giannantonio’s time stood firm for around 10 minutes before Aleix Espargaro made his first play for the top of the times with a 1m31.783s, which he duly improved to a 1m31.466s
Team-mate Vinales then took over with a 1m31.351s, before Espargaro found more pace with a 1m31.347s inside the first 15 minutes of the session.
This would keep the Aprilia rider top of the order until the session ticked into its final 15 minutes, when he produced a 1m31.088s to strengthen his position.
Seconds later, Espargaro slid off his RS-GP at Turn 10. At the same time, Vinales went top with a 1m30.853s before Bezzecchi stunned on his year-old Ducati with a 1m30.644s.
Despite his tumble, Espargaro rebounded to post a 1m30.474s with just over a minute remaining, which cemented him top spot by 0.154s from Vinales.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Binder was the unfortunate victim in a crash for fellow KTM rider Augusto Fernandez at the start of the session, when the Tech3 rider slid off his bike at Turn 11 and collected the South African as he ran off track.
Both were unharmed, with Binder finishing the session fourth ahead of form-man Jorge Martin on his Pramac Ducati.
Marc Marquez was sixth on his factory Honda ahead of his rumoured replacement Miguel Oliveira (RNF Aprilia) and Di Giannantonio.
Jack Miller on the second factory KTM was ninth despite crashing twice in second practice, while Fabio Quartararo completed the top 10 for Yamaha.
Pol Espargaro missed out on a Q2 place by 0.047s on his Tech3 GasGas ahead of the returning Luca Marini (VR46) following his injury woes in India.
Johann Zarco (Pramac) also missed the Q2 cut, as did RNF’s Raul Fernandez and Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli – all of whom besting Bagnaia in 16th.
Honda’s Joan Mir was trailing Bagnaia on his final flying lap when the Ducati rider made his mistake, with the Spaniard crashing at the same corner and leaving himself in 19th.
Enea Bastianini and Alex Rins, both returning from injury, completed the depleted 21-rider field after Alex Marquez withdrew from the remainder of the weekend due to pain in his recently-fractured ribs.
MotoGP Indonesian GP - FP2 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|23
|1'30.474
|171.496
|2
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|25
|+0.154
|0.154
|171.205
|3
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|25
|+0.170
|0.016
|171.175
|4
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|19
|+0.288
|0.118
|170.952
|5
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|27
|+0.400
|0.112
|170.741
|6
|M. Marquez Repsol Honda Team
|93
|Honda
|26
|+0.632
|0.232
|170.307
|7
|M. Oliveira RNF Racing
|88
|Aprilia
|26
|+0.725
|0.093
|170.133
|8
|F. Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing
|49
|Ducati
|22
|+0.733
|0.008
|170.118
|9
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|22
|+0.742
|0.009
|170.101
|10
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|26
|+0.755
|0.013
|170.077
|11
|P. Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|23
|+0.802
|0.047
|169.989
|12
|L. Marini Team VR46
|10
|Ducati
|20
|+0.893
|0.091
|169.820
|13
|J. Zarco Pramac Racing
|5
|Ducati
|24
|+0.983
|0.090
|169.653
|14
|R. Fernández RNF Racing
|25
|Aprilia
|25
|+1.026
|0.043
|169.573
|15
|F. Morbidelli Yamaha Factory Racing
|21
|Yamaha
|23
|+1.087
|0.061
|169.460
|16
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|23
|+1.161
|0.074
|169.323
|17
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|27
|+1.181
|0.020
|169.287
|18
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|23
|+1.332
|0.151
|169.008
|19
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|21
|+1.653
|0.321
|168.419
|20
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|20
|+1.734
|0.081
|168.271
|21
|A. Rins Team LCR
|42
|Honda
|20
|+1.952
|0.218
|167.874
|View full results
Gresini reveals Marc Marquez’s MotoGP crew chief for 2024
Bezzecchi ‘burnt my ass to save my arms’ in MotoGP practice crash days after surgery
Espargaro fumes as Aprilia MotoGP reliability gremlins strike again
Espargaro fumes as Aprilia MotoGP reliability gremlins strike again Espargaro fumes as Aprilia MotoGP reliability gremlins strike again
Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are
Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP
Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024 Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Vinales “bet on myself” to succeed with Aprilia after Yamaha MotoGP split
Vinales “bet on myself” to succeed with Aprilia after Yamaha MotoGP split Vinales “bet on myself” to succeed with Aprilia after Yamaha MotoGP split
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem
Latest news
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole
Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round
Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round
Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season
Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season
Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul
Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.