MotoGP Indonesian GP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in second practice

A hectic hour of running to end Friday at the Mandalika track concluded with Espargaro firing in a new all-time lap record of 1m30.474s in the closing seconds.

This deposed VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi, who underwent surgery on a broken collarbone five days ago and only turned up to Lombok this morning, after the Italian went top with 10 minutes remaining.

He would end up third behind Maverick Vinales on the second factory Aprilia, while Brad Binder recovered from an early tangle to finish fourth.

Championship leader Bagnaia endured a tough Friday on his factory Ducati and could only go 16th in the second practice.

On target to set a top 10 lap to get directly into qualifying Q2 on his last effort, a mistake at the third-to-last corner resigned him to his first Q1 appearance since the Spanish GP.

The early pace in the hour-long second practice was set by Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, who found out on Thursday that he will be moved aside for Marc Marquez next year.

Di Giannantonio’s time stood firm for around 10 minutes before Aleix Espargaro made his first play for the top of the times with a 1m31.783s, which he duly improved to a 1m31.466s

Team-mate Vinales then took over with a 1m31.351s, before Espargaro found more pace with a 1m31.347s inside the first 15 minutes of the session.

This would keep the Aprilia rider top of the order until the session ticked into its final 15 minutes, when he produced a 1m31.088s to strengthen his position.

Seconds later, Espargaro slid off his RS-GP at Turn 10. At the same time, Vinales went top with a 1m30.853s before Bezzecchi stunned on his year-old Ducati with a 1m30.644s.

Despite his tumble, Espargaro rebounded to post a 1m30.474s with just over a minute remaining, which cemented him top spot by 0.154s from Vinales.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Binder was the unfortunate victim in a crash for fellow KTM rider Augusto Fernandez at the start of the session, when the Tech3 rider slid off his bike at Turn 11 and collected the South African as he ran off track.

Both were unharmed, with Binder finishing the session fourth ahead of form-man Jorge Martin on his Pramac Ducati.

Marc Marquez was sixth on his factory Honda ahead of his rumoured replacement Miguel Oliveira (RNF Aprilia) and Di Giannantonio.

Jack Miller on the second factory KTM was ninth despite crashing twice in second practice, while Fabio Quartararo completed the top 10 for Yamaha.

Pol Espargaro missed out on a Q2 place by 0.047s on his Tech3 GasGas ahead of the returning Luca Marini (VR46) following his injury woes in India.

Johann Zarco (Pramac) also missed the Q2 cut, as did RNF’s Raul Fernandez and Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli – all of whom besting Bagnaia in 16th.

Honda’s Joan Mir was trailing Bagnaia on his final flying lap when the Ducati rider made his mistake, with the Spaniard crashing at the same corner and leaving himself in 19th.

Enea Bastianini and Alex Rins, both returning from injury, completed the depleted 21-rider field after Alex Marquez withdrew from the remainder of the weekend due to pain in his recently-fractured ribs.

MotoGP Indonesian GP - FP2 results: