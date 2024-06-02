All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Race report
MotoGP Mugello Official Testing

MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia leads factory Ducati 1-2

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia claimed his third successive MotoGP victory in the Italian Grand Prix, as Enea Bastianini made it a 1-2 for the factory squad on home turf.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia - who was demoted from second to fifth due to a grid penalty - claimed the lead at Turn 2 on the opening lap and never looked back, taking the chequered flag by 0.8s over team-mate Bastianini, as championship leader Jorge Martin had to settle for third.

At the start of the race, Bagnaia made a brilliant launch from fifth on the grid, taking the outside line into Turn 1 to shoot up to second position, before sending his factory Ducati up the inside of Martin to snatch the lead.

Once in front, Bagnaia set a series of fastest laps to break away from Martin, although the Pramac rider was able to cut his deficit back to 0.6s at the halfway stage of the race.

There was a bit of late pressure for Bagnaia with three laps to go as Martin closed his lead to under three tenths, threatening to deny him a victory on his home turf.

But Bagnaia was able to respond to Martin’s pace on the next tour to pull himself clear and complete a double win at Mugello, having also won Saturday’s sprint race with a similarly brilliant start.

Martin looked set to finish behind his chief championship rival, but Bastianini rallied late on to snatch second position from the Spaniard at the final corner and complete a surprise 1-2 finish for the factory Ducati team.

Marc Marquez spent the majority of the race circulating behind the second factory Ducati of Enea Bastianini, even making a mistake at Turn 1 on lap three and bringing Tech3 GasGas’s Pedro Acosta into play.

After resisting the advances of Acosta, who himself ran wide at the final corner a few laps later, Marquez again started piling pressure on Bastianini, but struggled to find a way through on the Italian.

It was only with six laps remaining in the race that Marquez finally got through on Bastianini with a typical block pass into the opening right-hander.

However, Bastianini never allowed Marquez to run away with third position and on the penultimate lap he nudged the Gresini rider aside to claim third. He would then pick off Martin to equal his best finish of the season.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Acosta was once again the top rider from the KTM contingent in fifth, as Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli celebrated the best result of the season in sixth ahead of VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales couldn’t convert his front row start into a top position, dropping behind Di Giannantonio in the latter stages to end up eighth at the finish.

The top 10 was completed by Gresini's Alex Marquez and factory KTM rider Brad Binder.

Aleix Espargaro was 11th on an underwhelming weekend for Aprilia, with Trackhouse duo Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira ending up 12th and 14th respectively.

Separating the two two Trackhouse riders was VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi, as Alex Rins took home the final championship point in 15th for Yamaha.

The Japanese marque was unable to convert its impressive practice pace into a strong finish, with team-mate Fabio Quartararo only 18th behind KTM race rider Jack Miller and wildcard entrant Pol Espargaro.

LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami, Honda rider Joan Mir and Tech3 sophomore Augusto Fernandez were the only riders to retire from the race, the latter furiously gesticulating at his pit crew after pulling into the pits on lap three.

MotoGP Italian GP result

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 23

-

25
2 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 23

+0.799

0.799

0.799 20
3 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 23

+0.924

0.924

0.125 16
4 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 23

+2.064

2.064

1.140 13
5 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 23

+7.501

7.501

5.437 11
6 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 23

+9.890

9.890

2.389 10
7 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 23

+10.076

10.076

0.186 9
8 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 23

+11.683

11.683

1.607 8
9 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 23

+13.535

13.535

1.852 7
10 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 23

+15.901

15.901

2.366 6
11 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 23

+19.182

19.182

3.281 5
12 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 23

+20.307

20.307

1.125 4
13 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 23

+20.346

20.346

0.039 3
14 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 23

+23.292

23.292

2.946 2
15 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 23

+23.613

23.613

0.321 1
16 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 23

+28.417

28.417

4.804
17 Spain P. Espargaro Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 44 KTM 23

+28.778

28.778

0.361
18 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 23

+30.622

30.622

1.844
19 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 23

+31.457

31.457

0.835
20 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 23

+32.310

32.310

0.853
21 Italy L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team 32 Aprilia 23

+46.724

46.724

14.414
dnf Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 9

14 laps

Retirement
dnf Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 6

17 laps

Retirement
dnf Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 4

19 laps

Retirement
View full results

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Acosta does not expect Marquez to join KTM; Ducati "looks like a soap opera”
Next article Martin blames tyre pressure rule for lack of action in Italian MotoGP race

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
"Super heavy" Yamaha still giving its MotoGP riders arm problems

"Super heavy" Yamaha still giving its MotoGP riders arm problems

MotoGP
Italian GP
"Super heavy" Yamaha still giving its MotoGP riders arm problems
Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons

Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons

MotoGP
Italian GP
Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

SVG "a long way" from a NASCAR oval win but "getting better"

SVG "a long way" from a NASCAR oval win but "getting better"

NAS NASCAR Cup
SVG "a long way" from a NASCAR oval win but "getting better"
How 24 hours changed the trajectory of Jorge Martin’s MotoGP career

How 24 hours changed the trajectory of Jorge Martin’s MotoGP career

MGP MotoGP
How 24 hours changed the trajectory of Jorge Martin’s MotoGP career
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak

Prime
Prime
WRC WRC
Rally Italy
How Sardinia served up a WRC sprint surprise for Tanak
Armstrong: First IndyCar podium “a long time coming”

Armstrong: First IndyCar podium “a long time coming”

Indy IndyCar
Detroit
Armstrong: First IndyCar podium “a long time coming”

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA