All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Race report
MotoGP Italian GP

MotoGP Italian GP: Bagnaia wins sprint as Martin crashes out

Francesco Bagnaia claimed his first MotoGP sprint win of 2024 in the Italian Grand Prix of Saturday to cut the points deficit to championship leader Jorge Martin, who crashed out.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

At the start of the 11-lap race, the factory Ducatis shot to the front from polesitter Martin, with reigning champion Bagnaia taking the lead from team-mate Enea Bastianini.

KTM’s Brad Binder jumped from 14th on the grid to take fourth behind Martin, with Marc Marquez dropping a place to fifth.

Heading into lap three, Bastianini was trying to retake the second position he had lost to Martin when he went too deep at the exit of Turn 1.

As the Italian tried to return to the racing line he was hit by the Pramac Ducati of Martin, with the contact sending his factory-run GP24 sliding into the gravel.

The incident between the two Ducati riders was investigated, but both riders were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Bastianini’s exit gave Martin some breathing space for a few laps, but it didn’t take long for Marquez to close in on the points leader on his year-old GP23.

After a fruitless attempt on lap five, Marquez was finally able to complete a move going into the opening right-hander on the following tour to claim second.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team,
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilla Racing Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team, special helmet
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team, special helmet
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team, special helmet
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, special helmet
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, special helmet
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, special helmet
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, special helmet
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, special helmet
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Grid girl
Grid girl
Grid girl
Paddock atmosphere
Fans
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Luigi Dall'igna, Ducati Racing
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team
Fans
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Fans
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Fans
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
75

By this stage of the race, Bagnaia was already sitting 1.3s clear in first position, a seemingly large advantage with half the sprint already over.

But Marquez was able to bring the gap down by half a second with four laps to go, giving him a faint hope of victory in the closing stages of the race.

Ultimately, Bagnaia was able to break away from Gresini rival to claim his first sprint win since last year’s Austrian GP, ending his streak of poor Saturday results in 2024.

The final place on the podium went to GasGas Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta, who was announced as a factory KTM rider for 2025 earlier on Saturday.

Acosta moved up to third place when Martin fell off his Pramac-run bike at the start of lap eight, his second major mistake of 2024 after his crash out of the lead of the Spanish Grand Prix in April.

Franco Morbidelli enjoyed his best result of 2024 on the sole-remaining Pramac Ducati bike, while Maverick Vinales was fifth on the top Aprilia after a sedate start from the front row.

Binder could only take sixth after his impressive start to the race, some four seconds off KTM stablemate Acosta, as Fabio Di Giannantonio guided his VR46 Aprilia to seventh place.

Alex Marquez (Gresini) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) were classified eighth and ninth respectively, while Raul Fernandez completed the top 10 for Trackhouse.

Further behind, Jack Miller (KTM) and Marco Bezzecchi (VR46) took 11th and 12th respectively, while Yamaha’s Alex Rins recovered from a poor start that dropped him to 17th to take 13th at the chequered flag.

Pol Espargaro took 14th on his wildcard outing for KTM, while LCR’s Johann Zarco was the only finisher inside the top 15 for Honda after factory rider Joan Mir crashed out.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo was another former champion to retire from the sprint, the Frenchman’s race ending on lap two after Miguel Oliveira lost control of his Trackhouse Aprilia in front of him at Turn 10. The incident was investigated but no further action taken.

After his crash out of the sprint, Martin's lead is now down to just 27 points over Bagnaia heading into Sunday's grand prix.

MotoGP Italian GP Sprint result

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 11

19'30.251

177.4 12
2 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 11

+1.469

19'31.720

1.469 177.2 9
3 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 11

+4.147

19'34.398

2.678 176.8 7
4 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 11

+5.421

19'35.672

1.274 176.6 6
5 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 11

+7.693

19'37.944

2.272 176.3 5
6 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 11

+8.271

19'38.522

0.578 176.2 4
7 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 11

+8.571

19'38.822

0.300 176.1 3
8 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 11

+8.846

19'39.097

0.275 176.1 2
9 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 11

+8.984

19'39.235

0.138 176.1 1
10 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 11

+10.085

19'40.336

1.101 175.9
11 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 11

+10.199

19'40.450

0.114 175.9
12 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 11

+13.988

19'44.239

3.789 175.3
13 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 11

+14.137

19'44.388

0.149 175.3
14 Spain P. Espargaro Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 44 KTM 11

+18.259

19'48.510

4.122 174.7
15 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 11

+18.309

19'48.560

0.050 174.7
16 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 11

+19.374

19'49.625

1.065 174.5
17 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 11

+23.060

19'53.311

3.686 174.0
18 Italy L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team 32 Aprilia 11

+24.596

19'54.847

1.536 173.8
19 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 11

+25.587

19'55.838

0.991 173.6
dnf Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 7

+4 Laps

12'26.953

4 Laps 176.9 Accident
dnf Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 4

+7 Laps

7'17.081

3 Laps 172.8 Retirement
dnf Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 2

+9 Laps

3'36.638

2 Laps 174.3 Retirement
dnf France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 1

+10 Laps

1'54.159

1 Lap 165.4 Accident
dnf Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 1

+10 Laps

1'54.430

0.271 165.0 Accident
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Which MotoGP riders have a race seat for 2025
Next article Quartararo: MotoGP stewards seem like they 'have never raced bikes'

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons

Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons

MotoGP
Italian GP
Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons
Marquez "gave up" and accepted podium defeat in MotoGP Italian GP

Marquez "gave up" and accepted podium defeat in MotoGP Italian GP

MotoGP
Mugello Official Testing
Marquez "gave up" and accepted podium defeat in MotoGP Italian GP
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

IndyCar Detroit: Dixon wins after tire and fuel gamble in chaotic race

IndyCar Detroit: Dixon wins after tire and fuel gamble in chaotic race

Indy IndyCar
Detroit
IndyCar Detroit: Dixon wins after tire and fuel gamble in chaotic race
Larson "not sweating" waiver as he awaits NASCAR decision

Larson "not sweating" waiver as he awaits NASCAR decision

NAS NASCAR Cup
Gateway
Larson "not sweating" waiver as he awaits NASCAR decision
Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons

Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons
Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture

Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture

WRC WRC
Rally Italy
Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA