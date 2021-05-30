MotoGP Italian Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo starts from pole position after topping qualifying for the fourth consecutive time in 2021, with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Pramac rider Johann Zarco joining him on the front row.

Jack Miller, winner of the last two races, will line up fifth on the grid behind the impressive Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales could qualify no higher than 11th and 13th respectively, while Valentino Rossi will start his home race from 19th on the grid.

What time does the Italian MotoGP start today?

The Italian GP will get underway at 14:00 local time (+2 GMT) at Mugello.

The race distance is set at 23 laps.

Date : Su n day, May 30, 2021

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

2021 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch the Italian MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Mugello MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Italian MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

