Previous / Quartararo dedicates Mugello MotoGP pole to Dupasquier
MotoGP / Italian GP News

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

MotoGP travels to Mugello this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the race in your country.

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo starts from pole position after topping qualifying for the fourth consecutive time in 2021, with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Pramac rider Johann Zarco joining him on the front row.

Jack Miller, winner of the last two races, will line up fifth on the grid behind the impressive Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales could qualify no higher than 11th and 13th respectively, while Valentino Rossi will start his home race from 19th on the grid.

What time does the Italian MotoGP start today?

The Italian GP will get underway at 14:00 local time (+2 GMT) at Mugello.

The race distance is set at 23 laps. 

  • Date: Sunday, May 30, 2021
  • Start time:  12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

 08:40 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the Italian MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Mugello MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Italian MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Starting grid

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'45.187
2 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'45.417 0.230
3 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'45.432 0.245
4 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'45.538 0.351
5 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'45.598 0.411
6 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'45.743 0.556
7 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'45.745 0.558
8 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'45.996 0.809
9 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'46.076 0.889
10 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'46.084 0.897
11 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'46.125 0.938
12 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'46.393 1.206
13 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'46.045 0.858
14 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'46.129 0.942
15 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'46.195 1.008
16 51 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 1'46.302 1.115
17 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'46.481 1.294
18 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'46.548 1.361
19 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'46.770 1.583
20 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'47.084 1.897
21 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'47.146 1.959
22 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'47.216 2.029
View full results
