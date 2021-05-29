Tickets Subscribe
Rossi "in trouble" in Mugello MotoGP practice
MotoGP / Italian GP News

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

By:

MotoGP travels to Mugello this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch qualifying in your home country.

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

What time does qualifying for the Italian MotoGP start? 

Q1 will begin at 14:10 local time, followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 14:35. Each session will last 15 minutes. 

  • Date: Saturday, May 29th
  • Start time: 12:10 GMT / 13:10 BST / 14:10 CEST /  08:10 ET / 05:10 PT / 22:10 AEST / 21:10 JST / 17:40 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

 08:40 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch Italian MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

Mugello MotoGP - FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'46.593
2 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'46.802 0.209
3 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'46.952 0.359
4 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'47.176 0.583
5 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'47.184 0.591
6 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'47.186 0.593
7 51 Italy Michele Pirro
Honda 1'47.555 0.962
8 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'47.566 0.973
9 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'47.716 1.123
10 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'47.748 1.155
11 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'47.791 1.198
12 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'47.870 1.277
13 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'47.992 1.399
14 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'48.049 1.456
15 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'48.128 1.535
16 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'48.277 1.684
17 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'48.302 1.709
18 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'48.319 1.726
19 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'48.375 1.782
20 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'48.734 2.141
21 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'48.967 2.374
22 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'48.997 2.404
View full results

Mugello MotoGP - FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'46.147
2 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'46.218 0.071
3 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'46.331 0.184
4 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'46.372 0.225
5 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'46.436 0.289
6 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'46.584 0.437
7 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'46.593 0.446
8 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'46.655 0.508
9 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'46.688 0.541
10 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'46.840 0.693
11 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'46.847 0.700
12 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'46.973 0.826
13 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'46.986 0.839
14 51 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 1'47.107 0.960
15 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
KTM 1'47.129 0.982
16 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'47.154 1.007
17 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'47.195 1.048
18 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'47.326 1.179
19 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'47.480 1.333
20 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'47.668 1.521
21 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'47.719 1.572
22 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'47.792 1.645
View full results
