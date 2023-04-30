Subscribe
Previous / Pedrosa won't be tempted out of MotoGP retirement after "rewarding" Jerez sprint
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi becomes Yamaha brand ambassador

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has signed a deal to become a Yamaha brand ambassador.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi becomes Yamaha brand ambassador

The nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion joined Yamaha in 2004 and helped transform the Japanese marque’s form, winning back-to-back titles.

Rossi would win two more with Yamaha in 2008 and 2009 to take his premier class haul to seven, and ultimately finished his MotoGP career with the marque at the end of 2021.

The Italian served two stints with Yamaha, first from 2004 to 2009 and again from 2013 to the end of 2021 following two dismal seasons with Ducati in 2011 and 2012.

Of his 89 MotoGP race wins, Rossi claimed 56 of these with Yamaha and is the marque’s most successful rider in grand prix history.

Since retiring in 2021, Rossi has embarked on a car racing campaign in the GT World Challenge Europe with WRT and owns the VR46 squad that competes in MotoGP.

Rossi linked up with Ducati for his team’s debut in 2022, though it has been linked to a Yamaha switch as it looks to have a satellite squad again after RNF Racing switched to Aprilia for 2023.

The VR46 Ducati deal runs to the end of 2024, while Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis said at the Americas Grand Prix that it was unlikely the Japanese manufacturer would have a customer squad next season.

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Brand Ambassador with Tetsu Ono

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Brand Ambassador with Tetsu Ono

Photo by: Yamaha

However, Rossi becoming a Yamaha brand ambassador could be seen as the first steps towards a VR46 satellite tie-up in 2025.

“Of course, this is a great moment for Yamaha and it‘s also an emotional development for the fans, who I‘m sure miss Valentino‘s presence in MotoGP since he retired from his successful career,” Jarvis said.

“Valentino and his M1 shared a special bond. His arrival at Yamaha was the catalyst that completely changed our MotoGP racing programme to the point that Valentino and Yamaha almost became synonymous.

“Together we achieved many wins, podiums, and four championships, and then there are also the moments behind the scenes: the hard work but also the fun parts and the shared passion for racing.

“We always considered Valentino as ’family‘, and as soon as he expressed his desire to keep using Yamaha bikes and to become a Brand Ambassador, we went to work to make it happen. We are thrilled that Valentino is now officially our ambassador.”

Yamaha and VR46 do have a partnership currently in the MotoGP paddock in the form of the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team in Moto2.

Rossi’s team currently leads the riders’ standings in MotoGP with Marco Bezzecchi, who heads the championship by three points prior to Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez – which Rossi is attending.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Pedrosa won't be tempted out of MotoGP retirement after "rewarding" Jerez sprint
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Bezzecchi fastest in post-race Jerez MotoGP test

Bezzecchi fastest in post-race Jerez MotoGP test

MotoGP
Spanish GP

Bezzecchi fastest in post-race Jerez MotoGP test Bezzecchi fastest in post-race Jerez MotoGP test

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
Spanish GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

SUPER GT revises FCY pit rules after Okayama penalties

SUPER GT revises FCY pit rules after Okayama penalties

SGT Super GT
Fuji

SUPER GT revises FCY pit rules after Okayama penalties SUPER GT revises FCY pit rules after Okayama penalties

Made in Japan: How BBS wheels support the entire F1 grid

Made in Japan: How BBS wheels support the entire F1 grid

F1 Formula 1

Made in Japan: How BBS wheels support the entire F1 grid Made in Japan: How BBS wheels support the entire F1 grid

Supercars claims parity despite "engine anomaly"

Supercars claims parity despite "engine anomaly"

SUPC Supercars

Supercars claims parity despite "engine anomaly" Supercars claims parity despite "engine anomaly"

2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule

2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule 2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe