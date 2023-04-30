MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi becomes Yamaha brand ambassador
MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has signed a deal to become a Yamaha brand ambassador.
The nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion joined Yamaha in 2004 and helped transform the Japanese marque’s form, winning back-to-back titles.
Rossi would win two more with Yamaha in 2008 and 2009 to take his premier class haul to seven, and ultimately finished his MotoGP career with the marque at the end of 2021.
The Italian served two stints with Yamaha, first from 2004 to 2009 and again from 2013 to the end of 2021 following two dismal seasons with Ducati in 2011 and 2012.
Of his 89 MotoGP race wins, Rossi claimed 56 of these with Yamaha and is the marque’s most successful rider in grand prix history.
Since retiring in 2021, Rossi has embarked on a car racing campaign in the GT World Challenge Europe with WRT and owns the VR46 squad that competes in MotoGP.
Rossi linked up with Ducati for his team’s debut in 2022, though it has been linked to a Yamaha switch as it looks to have a satellite squad again after RNF Racing switched to Aprilia for 2023.
The VR46 Ducati deal runs to the end of 2024, while Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis said at the Americas Grand Prix that it was unlikely the Japanese manufacturer would have a customer squad next season.
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Brand Ambassador with Tetsu Ono
Photo by: Yamaha
However, Rossi becoming a Yamaha brand ambassador could be seen as the first steps towards a VR46 satellite tie-up in 2025.
“Of course, this is a great moment for Yamaha and it‘s also an emotional development for the fans, who I‘m sure miss Valentino‘s presence in MotoGP since he retired from his successful career,” Jarvis said.
“Valentino and his M1 shared a special bond. His arrival at Yamaha was the catalyst that completely changed our MotoGP racing programme to the point that Valentino and Yamaha almost became synonymous.
“Together we achieved many wins, podiums, and four championships, and then there are also the moments behind the scenes: the hard work but also the fun parts and the shared passion for racing.
“We always considered Valentino as ’family‘, and as soon as he expressed his desire to keep using Yamaha bikes and to become a Brand Ambassador, we went to work to make it happen. We are thrilled that Valentino is now officially our ambassador.”
Yamaha and VR46 do have a partnership currently in the MotoGP paddock in the form of the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team in Moto2.
Rossi’s team currently leads the riders’ standings in MotoGP with Marco Bezzecchi, who heads the championship by three points prior to Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez – which Rossi is attending.
Latest news
SUPER GT revises FCY pit rules after Okayama penalties
SUPER GT revises FCY pit rules after Okayama penalties SUPER GT revises FCY pit rules after Okayama penalties
Made in Japan: How BBS wheels support the entire F1 grid
Made in Japan: How BBS wheels support the entire F1 grid Made in Japan: How BBS wheels support the entire F1 grid
Supercars claims parity despite "engine anomaly"
Supercars claims parity despite "engine anomaly" Supercars claims parity despite "engine anomaly"
2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule
2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule 2023 Indy 500 practice, qualifying, race, activity schedule
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.