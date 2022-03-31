Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP Argentina freight issues impacted by war in Ukraine
MotoGP News

Marquez: Michelin “has to see their problems” with MotoGP tyres

LCR Honda rider Alex Marquez says Michelin “has to see their problems” to improve for the future following the fallout from its tyre change at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marquez: Michelin “has to see their problems” with MotoGP tyres
Listen to this article

After the standard 2022 tyres suffered with blistering at the pre-season test at Mandalika in February, Michelin elected to bring a stiffer tyre carcass that hadn’t been used since 2018 to better cope with the extreme heat in Indonesia.

Having topped the February test, Honda was the worst affected by the carcass change as its riders battled with a severe lack of rear grip.

This culminated in Marc Marquez suffering a violent crash in warm-up on the Sunday of the race, which resulted in a concussion and the return of double vision problems that have currently ruled him out of this weekend’s Argentina GP.

Honda hasn’t blamed Michelin for Marquez’s crash, but team boss Alberto Puig did hit back at comments made by Michelin boss Piero Taramasso – who suggested Honda simply didn’t understand the tyres – in an exclusive statement handed to Motorsport.com.

Ahead of this weekend’s Argentina race – which has had its Friday sessions cancelled due to freight issues – Alex Marquez says what happened in Indonesia “can’t happen again” and feels Michelin’s response to the situation was only to save face.

“I think it’s something that they need to improve for the future, it’s something that cannot happen again,” Marquez, who struggled to 13th in Indonesia, said when asked by Motorsport.com if he had confidence in Michelin right now.

“To suddenly change a tyre allocation, I mean we were there [in Indonesia] for three days of testing because they [Michelin] asked for three days there to try the tyres. We saw it was clear the tyres didn’t handle 27 laps, but for the future I think it will be interesting to not change the casing and all that and putting back a casing that for three years was not in the allocation.

“So, if the tyres cannot handle 27 laps, make the race shorter or make a flag-to-flag that we saw is also really nice from the past. But to change the allocation, I think it’s not really fair.

“Not because we had a lot of problems, because maybe it will happen in another track where for us it will be incredible, fun and good, and for another factory not. So, to be fair, we have to always have the same ones and try to find another solution.

“We had some blisters in the rear, but we also had some blisters in the front in the test and they didn’t change the front [for the race]. The answer of Michelin is to just try to have a good image for them.

“But this is just business and it’s normal. Also Honda wants to have a good image, but it’s something they need also to see the problems that sometimes will happen.

“It’s not always the fault of the teams, or we’ve put a wrong [tyre] pressure, or put something strange. Also, they need to see their problems to improve. If not, it will be impossible.”

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Factory Honda counterpart Pol Espargaro branded Michelin’s tyre carcass change as “unfair” on HRC at the time, while on Thursday in Argentina suggested it is not possible to blame certain parties when something goes wrong.

“I think it’s very easy to understand the situation,” Espargaro said. “The strongest on the test with the normal tyres was Honda and Suzuki. And the ones struggling most [during the GP weekend] was Honda and Suzuki.

“It’s quite bad, because when I have problems on my bike I complain to Honda, to the press and nothing happens. Honda takes the blame and tries to improve. And when I struggle and I’m not good enough, Honda complains about me and Honda can fight me and nothing happens.

“It’s part of the job – sometimes you are good and sometimes not, and sometimes you take the good decisions and sometimes not. But in certain parts of this job and in certain people you cannot complain.

“It’s not bad to say ‘Ok, maybe we made a mistake, ok it was not good for you, sorry guys’. This can happen, it’s not a problem, and sometimes it’s difficult to even do that.”

shares
comments
MotoGP Argentina freight issues impacted by war in Ukraine
Previous article

MotoGP Argentina freight issues impacted by war in Ukraine
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Argentina freight issues impacted by war in Ukraine Argentinian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Argentina freight issues impacted by war in Ukraine

MotoGP Argentina Friday practice cancelled due to freight delays Argentinian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Argentina Friday practice cancelled due to freight delays

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Indonesian GP Prime
MotoGP

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

Latest news

Marquez: Michelin “has to see their problems” with MotoGP tyres
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Michelin “has to see their problems” with MotoGP tyres

MotoGP Argentina freight issues impacted by war in Ukraine
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Argentina freight issues impacted by war in Ukraine

MotoGP Argentina Friday practice cancelled due to freight delays
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Argentina Friday practice cancelled due to freight delays

Nakagami to miss Argentina MotoGP round due to COVID
MotoGP MotoGP

Nakagami to miss Argentina MotoGP round due to COVID

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Prime

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Prime

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Prime

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.