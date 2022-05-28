Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Italian MotoGP: Bagnaia quickest for Ducati in FP3, Marquez 21st Next / Why retiring his MotoGP number does Rossi a disservice
MotoGP / Italian GP News

MotoGP officially retires Valentino Rossi’s #46 at Mugello

MotoGP has officially retired nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion Valentino Rossi’s #46 at a ceremony on Saturday at the Italian Grand Prix.  

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP officially retires Valentino Rossi’s #46 at Mugello
Listen to this article

Rossi retired from MotoGP at the end of the 2021 season having first competed in the grand prix world championship in 1996. 

In a career spanning 26 seasons, Rossi won nine world titles across the 125cc, 250cc and MotoGP classes – seven of which coming in the premier class – and 115 grands prix, with 89 coming in the top class.

MotoGP announced during the French GP two weeks ago that it would be retiring Rossi’s famous #46 from competition in the series at a special ceremony on Saturday at Mugello.

It was an announcement that has drawn criticism, as Rossi stated in the past he wouldn’t like to have his number retired.

“About my number, I was thinking – my first impression is that I don’t like that the 46 is retired. I prefer that it remains and if some other rider wants to take that number they can,” Rossi said on the subject back in 2016.

At a ceremony on the pit straight at Mugello on Saturday afternoon ahead of MotoGP qualifying, Rossi’s number was retired with the nine-time world champion in attendance.

Rossi was presented with a special trophy carrying his number before addressing the main grandstand at Mugello.  

“I have to say thank you for all this, it’s amazing,” Rossi said, adding when asked by to come back to MotoGP: “Oh, my back and my knees hurt, so I realised I’m old. But that was amazing, thank you all.” 

Rossi retains a big presence in the MotoGP grid through his VR46 Ducati squad and his Academy riders.  

Currently there are four VR46 Academy riders on the MotoGP grid, with Francesco Bagnaia at Ducati, Franco Morbidelli at Yamaha and Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi at VR46 Racing.  

Rossi has little involvement in his race team during grand prix weekends, with the Italian only expected to appear at a couple more rounds in 2022 having come to Portimao and Mugello. 

Since his retirement from MotoGP, Rossi has embarked on a car racing career in the GT World Challenge Europe with WRT and Audi. 

Valentino Rossi at EICMA bike show in Milan

Valentino Rossi at EICMA bike show in Milan

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

shares
comments
Italian MotoGP: Bagnaia quickest for Ducati in FP3, Marquez 21st
Previous article

Italian MotoGP: Bagnaia quickest for Ducati in FP3, Marquez 21st
Next article

Why retiring his MotoGP number does Rossi a disservice

Why retiring his MotoGP number does Rossi a disservice
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez would have skipped Mugello MotoGP if surgery news came earlier Italian GP
MotoGP

Marquez would have skipped Mugello MotoGP if surgery news came earlier

Bagnaia “has to be a machine” to get title challenge back on track Italian GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia “has to be a machine” to get title challenge back on track

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Latest news

Marquez would have skipped Mugello MotoGP if surgery news came earlier
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez would have skipped Mugello MotoGP if surgery news came earlier

Bagnaia “has to be a machine” to get title challenge back on track
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia “has to be a machine” to get title challenge back on track

Italian MotoGP: Bagnaia scores home win for Ducati; Quartararo second
MotoGP MotoGP

Italian MotoGP: Bagnaia scores home win for Ducati; Quartararo second

2022 Italian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 Italian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.