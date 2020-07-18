MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP3 in
01 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Spanish GP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

shares
comments
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?
By:
Jul 18, 2020, 6:36 AM

MotoGP will return to action with the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez on July 19. Here's how you can watch the opening round of the 2020 season in your country.

Following the coronavirus-induced delay the 2020 MotoGP season will finally kick of this Sunday with the Spanish Grand Prix.

Jerez will host two races on back-to-back weekends, with the second event to be run under the Andalusian Grand Prix banner.

Franco Morbidelli led a Petronas Yamaha 1-2 in second practice at Jerez, although Morbidelli's teammate Fabio Quartararo later admitted that the 2020 M1 was "more difficult" to ride than last year's bike

Rookie Brad Binder finished an impressive third for KTM, while reigining champion Marc Marquez finished two tenths off the pace in fourth after suffering a minor crash.

What time does the Spanish MotoGP start today?

The Spanish GP will get underway at Jerez at 2pm local time. The race will last for approximately 45 minutes.

  • Date: Sunday 19th July 2020 
  • Start time: 2:00pm CEST / 1:00pm BST / 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT / 5:30pm IST / 9pm JST / 10pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Spanish MotoGP?

Here's how you can watch Sunday's MotoGP race in your country.

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

America

  • USA: NBC (delayed)
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Sport TV
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceanica

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the Spanish MotoGP?

MotoGP provides its own on-demand streaming service. The MotoGP pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

Weather forecast for Jerez

Expect the Spanish GP to take place in very hot conditions, with the temperature expected to reach 35C at 2pm local time when the race begins.

Next article
Alex Marquez beats himself up over “rookie mistake”

Previous article

Alex Marquez beats himself up over “rookie mistake”

Trending Today

Alex Marquez beats himself up over “rookie mistake”
MotoGP / MotoGP

Alex Marquez beats himself up over “rookie mistake”

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans / Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1
16m

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Unorthodox schedule for Fuji Super GT opener
Super GT / Super GT

Unorthodox schedule for Fuji Super GT opener

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Clint Bowyer opens up on decision to leave Michael Waltrip Racing
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Clint Bowyer opens up on decision to leave Michael Waltrip Racing

IndyCar Iowa: Pagenaud goes from last to first, wins Race 1
IndyCar / IndyCar
3h

IndyCar Iowa: Pagenaud goes from last to first, wins Race 1

IMSA splits DPi and LMP2 into two classes for 2019
IMSA / IMSA

IMSA splits DPi and LMP2 into two classes for 2019

Latest news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?
MotoGP / MotoGP
15m

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

Alex Marquez beats himself up over “rookie mistake”
MotoGP / MotoGP

Alex Marquez beats himself up over “rookie mistake”

Will past demons come back to haunt Yamaha at Jerez? Prime
MotoGP / MotoGP

Will past demons come back to haunt Yamaha at Jerez?

Zarco able to ride more like “Ducati style”
MotoGP / MotoGP

Zarco able to ride more like “Ducati style”

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
MotoGP

Alex Marquez beats himself up over “rookie mistake”

2
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

3
Formula 1

Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

16m
4
Super GT

Unorthodox schedule for Fuji Super GT opener

5
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

Latest videos

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Latest news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

Alex Marquez beats himself up over “rookie mistake”
MGP

Alex Marquez beats himself up over “rookie mistake”

Will past demons come back to haunt Yamaha at Jerez?
MGP

Will past demons come back to haunt Yamaha at Jerez?

Zarco able to ride more like “Ducati style”
MGP

Zarco able to ride more like “Ducati style”

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Spanish GP?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Spanish GP?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.