All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
MotoGP Portugal GP
Practice report

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Marquez tops opening practice in dusty conditions

Gresini Ducati rider Marc Marquez topped the opening practice session for the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix as sandy conditions affected the Algarve track.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Heavy overnight rain left the Portuguese circuit covered in sand and dust for the start of Friday’s track action, with the first Moto3 practiced red-flagged and then canned due to the conditions.

Things improved enough for the first Moto2 session to run to schedule, followed by the the opening 45-minute practice for the MotoGP class .

However, lap times were over three seconds off the lap record from last year, leading to a largely unrepresentative session.

Marquez, two weeks on from a solid Ducati debut, led the times after firing in a 1m40.484s on his final flying lap on his Gresini-run GP23.

The eight-time grand prix world champion sat atop the times at various points of FP1 as he continues his adaptation to the Ducati, with Marquez admitting coming into this weekend that he would be “starting from zero” again.

He led the way by 0.165 seconds from Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, who is carrying a mild illness into the Portuguese GP.

The factory KTM duo of Brad Binder and Jack Miller followed in third and fourth, while Pramac’s Franco Morbidelli completed the top five.

Miller set the initial pace in the session on his factory RC16 with a 1m46.870s, which was almost 10s off the pole time from last season at the Algarve International Circuit.

As the riders swept the dust off the racing line, lap times would fall, with the top spot changing hands frequently as a result.

Marquez’s 1m40.484s would end up as the fastest effort, with 1m37.226s the reference pole time from last year set by the Spaniard on a Honda.

Binder looked like he would end FP1 fastest of all having gone top in the final two minutes with a 1m40.689s, but was shuffled down by Marquez and Vinales.

Morbidelli completed the most laps of any rider at 21 at the circuit he suffered a nasty accident during a training session which led to the concussion that ruled him out of pre-season testing.

He headed Pramac team-mate Jorge Martin by 0.045s, with Alex Rins seventh for Yamaha from Trackhouse Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira, the second Gresini Ducati of Alex Marquez and the factory Honda of Joan Mir.

Honda comes to Portugal with some new items to try following a private test earlier this week at Jerez with Luca Marini, as well as from recent running by Stefan Bradl at the Algarve circuit.

Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia was 13th on his factory Ducati, while Pedro Acosta was 15th on his Tech3 GasGas.

MotoGP Portuguese GP - FP1 results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 18

1'40.484

167.811
2 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 17

+0.165

1'40.649

0.165 167.536
3 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 22

+0.205

1'40.689

0.040 167.470
4 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 17

+0.356

1'40.840

0.151 167.219
5 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 21

+0.377

1'40.861

0.021 167.184
6 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 19

+0.422

1'40.906

0.045 167.109
7 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 19

+0.450

1'40.934

0.028 167.063
8 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 18

+0.623

1'41.107

0.173 166.777
9 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 16

+0.635

1'41.119

0.012 166.757
10 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 15

+0.706

1'41.190

0.071 166.640
11 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 20

+0.758

1'41.242

0.052 166.555
12 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 16

+0.793

1'41.277

0.035 166.497
13 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 19

+0.805

1'41.289

0.012 166.478
14 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 20

+1.047

1'41.531

0.242 166.081
15 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 19

+1.122

1'41.606

0.075 165.958
16 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 17

+1.188

1'41.672

0.066 165.850
17 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 18

+1.203

1'41.687

0.015 165.826
18 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 17

+1.231

1'41.715

0.028 165.780
19 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 18

+1.244

1'41.728

0.013 165.759
20 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 16

+1.300

1'41.784

0.056 165.668
21 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 17

+1.493

1'41.977

0.193 165.354
22 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 17

+1.598

1'42.082

0.105 165.184
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Bagnaia hails future Ducati MotoGP rider Aldeguer as “one of the fastest of new era”
Next article MotoGP Portuguese GP: Bastianini tops FP2, Marquez has first Ducati crash

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error

Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error
Marquez now “has the speed” on Ducati MotoGP bike after maiden podium

Marquez now “has the speed” on Ducati MotoGP bike after maiden podium

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Marquez now “has the speed” on Ducati MotoGP bike after maiden podium
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Marc Marquez
More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez says Portugal MotoGP practice crash down to "instinct"

Marquez says Portugal MotoGP practice crash down to "instinct"

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Marquez says Portugal MotoGP practice crash down to "instinct"
Why Acosta's MotoGP debut outshone Marquez's a decade earlier

Why Acosta's MotoGP debut outshone Marquez's a decade earlier

MotoGP
Qatar GP
Why Acosta's MotoGP debut outshone Marquez's a decade earlier
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Latest news

Heim hangs on in overtime to win NASCAR Truck race at COTA

Heim hangs on in overtime to win NASCAR Truck race at COTA

NSTR NASCAR Truck
COTA
Heim hangs on in overtime to win NASCAR Truck race at COTA
Ilott leads third test session plagued by red flags at Thermal

Ilott leads third test session plagued by red flags at Thermal

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
Ilott leads third test session plagued by red flags at Thermal
Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error

Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error
Vinales "closes the circle" with first Aprilia win in Portugal MotoGP sprint

Vinales "closes the circle" with first Aprilia win in Portugal MotoGP sprint

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Vinales "closes the circle" with first Aprilia win in Portugal MotoGP sprint

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA