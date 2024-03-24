All Series
MotoGP Portugal GP
Race report

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Martin wins as Bagnaia and Marquez collide, Acosta third

Pramac’s Jorge Martin dominated a wild MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix as Pedro Acosta grabed a maiden podium and world champion Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez collided.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin grabbed the holeshot off the line from third on the grid and led all 25 laps to secure his first grand prix victory of the season.

Behind Martin drama unfolded as Ducati’s Enea Bastianini took second from Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales in a bizarre incident on the final lap.

Vinales slowed on the pit straight and allowed Bastianini to come through, before the Aprilia rider and sprint winner ran off at Turn 1 and crashed on the dusty run-off area.

This released a stunning Pedro Acosta into third, after the Tech3 GasGas rookie battled his way through from seventh on the grid to secure a maiden MotoGP podium in just his second grand prix.

A lap prior to this moment, Marquez and Bagnaia collided at Turn 5 as the former attempted an overtake for fifth.

Gresini’s Marquez launched a rain on the inside of Bagnaia into the Turn 5 right-hander, but ran slightly wide as he did so.

Cutting back to try to defend the line, the pair collided. Both were able to remount, but Bagnaia retired into the pits while Marquez finished 16th.

The incident will be reviewed by the stewards after the race.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pramac’s Martin, Vinales and Bastianini quickly emerged as the breakaway group in the grand prix as Bagnaia slotted into fourth on the opening lap.

Marquez from eighth on the grid came close to tagging Bagnaia at Turn 5 on the opening lap as they battled with KTM’s Jack Miller.

Both Bagnaia and Marquez were able to jump Miller, who eventually fell into the clutches of KTM team-mate Brad Binder and Tech3’s Acosta.

Acosta would work his way into sixth ahead of Binder on lap seven of 25, before taking fifth from Marquez next time around.

The rookie shadowed Bagnaia, whose pace couldn’t match the leaders, until lap 21 when he made a successful pass for fourth after several prior attempts.

Marquez, who looked like he’d dropped out of the battle for fourth in the closing stages, rallied after Acosta moved ahead of Bagnaia and came close on lap 22 to overhaul the factory Ducati.

On lap 23, Marquez made another attempt on Bagnaia before it ended in disaster, promoting the factory KTM duo of Binder and Miller into the top five.

At the front of the field, Martin extended his lead to over a second at the halfway mark and kept it stable despite late fastest lap efforts from Vinales and Bastianini.

As Martin began his final lap, Bastianini eased past Vinales as the Aprilia suddenly slowed onto the pit straight.

Aprilia says Vinales’ bike suffered a suspected gearbox issue, which caused him to slow onto the final lap before ultimately crashing.

Bastianini was already well ahead when Vinales crashed on the run-off area at Turn 1 , which promoted Acosta to third.

Martin took the chequered flag 0.882s clear of Bastianini, with Acosta 4.480s behind in third.

Binder was five seconds clear of Miller at the finish, with Marco Bezzecchi sixth on his VR46 Ducati ahead of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.

Home hero Miguel Oliveira was ninth on the Trackhouse Racing Aprilia, with Fabio Di Giannantonio 10th on the second VR46 bike.

Augusto Fernandez was 11th on the second Tech3 GasGas, with Honda’s Joan Mir, Yamaha’s Alex Rins, Takaaki Nakagami (LCR) and Johann Zarco (LCR) taking the final points.

Alex Marquez (Gresini) and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse) crashed out early on, while Franco Morbidelli (Pramac) was 18th after suffering a fall on lap one.

Martin now leads the championship by 18 points from Binder, with Bagnaia 23 adrift after his DNF.

MotoGP Portuguese GP - Race results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 25

41'18.138

166.7 25
2 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 25

+0.882

41'19.020

0.882 166.7 20
3 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 25

+5.362

41'23.500

4.480 166.4 16
4 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 25

+11.129

41'29.267

5.767 166.0 13
5 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 25

+16.437

41'34.575

5.308 165.6 11
6 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 25

+19.403

41'37.541

2.966 165.4 10
7 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 25

+20.130

41'38.268

0.727 165.4 9
8 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 25

+21.549

41'39.687

1.419 165.3 8
9 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 25

+23.929

41'42.067

2.380 165.1 7
10 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 25

+28.195

41'46.333

4.266 164.8 6
11 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 25

+28.244

41'46.382

0.049 164.8 5
12 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 25

+29.271

41'47.409

1.027 164.8 4
13 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 25

+31.334

41'49.472

2.063 164.6 3
14 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 25

+34.932

41'53.070

3.598 164.4 2
15 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 25

+38.267

41'56.405

3.335 164.2 1
16 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 25

+40.174

41'58.312

1.907 164.1
17 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 25

+40.775

41'58.913

0.601 164.0
18 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 25

+52.362

42'10.500

11.587 163.3
dnf Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 24

+1 Lap

39'39.807

1 Lap 166.7 Accident
dnf Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 23

+2 Laps

39'24.060

1 Lap 160.8 Retirement
dnf Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 17

+8 Laps

29'13.292

6 Laps 160.2 Retirement
dnf Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 3

+22 Laps

5'04.370

14 Laps 162.9 Accident
View full results

Previous article Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error
Next article Marquez, Bagnaia escape penalty for Portugal MotoGP clash

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
View more

