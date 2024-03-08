All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
MotoGP Qatar GP
Practice report

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin tops first practice as rookie Acosta stars

Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin led the opening practice of the 2024 MotoGP season at the Qatar Grand Prix, as Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta starred in third.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Following two pre-season tests in February, the 21-round 2024 MotoGP campaign began this weekend in Qatar.

Last year’s championship runner-up Jorge Martin topped the times by 0.047 seconds in a largely unrepresentative opening session from Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.

But it was Tech3 GasGas rookie Acosta who stole the show, going fastest in the session on several occasions and ending up third on just his 11th day on the KTM MotoGP bike since last November’s Valencia test.

Run under sunnier conditions than either the sprint or grand prix will be staged, the 45-minute FP1 in Qatar was largely about brushing away the cobwebs for the 22-rider field.

Factory KTM rider Jack Miller set the early pace with a 1m55.258s, before Honda’s Joan Mir edged ahead with a 1m54.221s.

Acosta took to the top of the order for the first time with 38 minutes to go with a 1m53.992s to turn heads, before Marc Marquez on the Gresini Ducati took over with a 1m53.408s.

Top spot would continue to change hands through Martin and Ducati’s Enea Bastianini, before Martin was back in front with 20 minutes to go on a 1m53.138s.

Marquez, in his first official race weekend session on a Ducati, returned to the top of the charts with a 1m53.124s a few minutes after Martin went quicker, before Bastianini produced a 1m53.000s.

With just over 10 minutes to go, Brad Binder on the second factory team KTM dipped underneath the 1m53s mark with a 1m52.889s, before Acosta – still on used tyres, like the majority of the field – put in a 1m52.695s.

This only kept him top for another five minutes until Martin set the session benchmark at 1m52.624s.

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aprilia’s Espargaro further demoted Acosta when he jumped up to second, while Marquez led the Ducati charge in fourth on his 2023-spec bike.

Binder was fifth from LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco, Bastianini, VR46 Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio – who won last year’s Qatar GP – with Miller and reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) rounding out the top 10.

Miguel Oliveira was 12th in the Trackhouse Racing team’s first official MotoGP session in 12th, while Alex Rins was the leading Yamaha in 15th.

Joan Mir led factory Honda team-mate Luca Marini in 16th, while Fabio Quartararo was 19th on the Yamaha.

Franco Morbidelli was 2.1s off the pace as he made his return to MotoGP action with Pramac Ducati since suffering a concussion in pre-season training.

FP1 in Qatar marked Morbidelli’s first on the GP24 this year.

MotoGP Qatar GP - FP1 results:

Cla      Rider   Bike   Time  Gap
89  Jorge Martín Ducati 1'52.624  
41  Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 1'52.671 0.047
31  Pedro Acosta KTM 1'52.695 0.071
93  Marc Márquez Ducati 1'52.801 0.177
33  Brad Binder KTM 1'52.889 0.265
5  Johann Zarco Honda 1'52.927 0.303
23  Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'52.950 0.326
49  F.Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'52.987 0.363
43  Jack Miller KTM 1'53.031 0.407
10  1  F.Bagnaia Ducati 1'53.221 0.597
11  73  Álex Márquez Ducati 1'53.250 0.626
12  88  Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 1'53.338 0.714
13  12  Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'53.351 0.727
14  25  Raúl Fernández Aprilia 1'53.380 0.756
15  42  Alex Rins Yamaha 1'53.407 0.783
16  36  Joan Mir Honda 1'53.435 0.811
17  10  Luca Marini Honda 1'53.608 0.984
18  72  Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'53.626 1.002
19  20  Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'53.837 1.213
20  37  A.Fernández KTM 1'53.847 1.223
21  30  Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'53.863 1.239
22  21  F.Morbidelli Ducati 1'54.749 2.125

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Marquez “comfortable” on Ducati MotoGP bike “but not ready for podium”
Next article MotoGP Friday practice won't count towards Qatar GP qualifying after sudden rain

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez “not far” in Qatar MotoGP practice but wary of “fake day”

Marquez “not far” in Qatar MotoGP practice but wary of “fake day”

MotoGP
Qatar GP
Marquez “not far” in Qatar MotoGP practice but wary of “fake day” Marquez “not far” in Qatar MotoGP practice but wary of “fake day”
MotoGP champion Bagnaia says rookie Acosta "must be left alone"

MotoGP champion Bagnaia says rookie Acosta "must be left alone"

MotoGP
Qatar GP
MotoGP champion Bagnaia says rookie Acosta "must be left alone" MotoGP champion Bagnaia says rookie Acosta "must be left alone"
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Jorge Martin
More from
Jorge Martin
Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season

Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season

MotoGP
Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season
How Bagnaia made MotoGP history in Ducati's Red Bull-esque 2023

How Bagnaia made MotoGP history in Ducati's Red Bull-esque 2023

MotoGP
How Bagnaia made MotoGP history in Ducati's Red Bull-esque 2023 How Bagnaia made MotoGP history in Ducati's Red Bull-esque 2023
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Latest news

F2 Saudi Arabia: Fittipaldi dominates for maiden feature race win

F2 Saudi Arabia: Fittipaldi dominates for maiden feature race win

F2 FIA F2
Jeddah
F2 Saudi Arabia: Fittipaldi dominates for maiden feature race win F2 Saudi Arabia: Fittipaldi dominates for maiden feature race win
IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more IndyCar St Pete: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more
Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Jeddah F1 qualifying a "mystery"

Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Jeddah F1 qualifying a "mystery"

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Jeddah F1 qualifying a "mystery" Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Jeddah F1 qualifying a "mystery"
Alonso: Aston “very concerned” about Jeddah F1 race pace

Alonso: Aston “very concerned” about Jeddah F1 race pace

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alonso: Aston “very concerned” about Jeddah F1 race pace Alonso: Aston “very concerned” about Jeddah F1 race pace

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA