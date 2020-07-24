MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Andalusian GP?
Jerez will host the second round of the 2020 MotoGP season under the Andalusian Grand Prix banner on July 24-26. Here's how you can watch the two-part qualifying in your country.
Petronas Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo claimed pole position at Jerez last weekend, leading the works M1 of Maverick Vinales. Marc Marquez prevented an all-Yamaha front row by setting the third fastest time in qualifying, 0.157s off the pace of Quartararo.
Francesco Bagnaia was the lead Ducati rider in fourth aboard the Pramac-run Desmosedici GP20.
Quartararo will be the favourite for the top spot in qualifying again, having impressed with his one-lap pace ever since he made his MotoGP debut on a year-old M1 last year.
His chances of claiming pole position for a second round running have been boosted by the arm injury Marquez sustained in a crash in the closing stages of the race.
Although the Spaniard was initially expected to wait until the third round at Brno to make his return, he has been declared for the Andalusian GP.
What time does qualifying for the Spanish MotoGP start?
The opening leg of Andalusian GP Qualifying (Q1) will begin at 2:10pm CEST. Q2 will run from 2:35pm - 2:50pm local time.
- Date: Saturday 25th July 2020
- Start time: 2:10pm CEST / 1:10pm BST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 5:40pm IST / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
How can I watch qualifying?
Europe:
- Spain: DAZN
- UK: BT Sport
- France: Canal+
- Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
- Italy: Sky Sport
- Hungary: Spiler TV
- Netherlands: Eurosport
Asia:
- Japan: G+/Hulu
- Thailand: PPTV
- India: Eurosport
- Indonesia: Trans 7
- Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
America
- USA: NBC (delayed)
- Canada: DAZN
- Brazil: Sport TV
- Argentina: ESPN+
Oceanica
- Australia: Fox Sports
- New Zealand: Sky TV
Can I stream qualifying?
MotoGP provides its own on-demand streaming service. The MotoGP video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.
Weather forecast for Jerez
Expect sunny weather in Jerez on Saturday, with temperature peaking at 36C in the afternoon.
