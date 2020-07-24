MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Andalusian GP?

Petronas Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo claimed pole position at Jerez last weekend, leading the works M1 of Maverick Vinales. Marc Marquez prevented an all-Yamaha front row by setting the third fastest time in qualifying, 0.157s off the pace of Quartararo.

Francesco Bagnaia was the lead Ducati rider in fourth aboard the Pramac-run Desmosedici GP20.

Quartararo will be the favourite for the top spot in qualifying again, having impressed with his one-lap pace ever since he made his MotoGP debut on a year-old M1 last year.

His chances of claiming pole position for a second round running have been boosted by the arm injury Marquez sustained in a crash in the closing stages of the race.

Although the Spaniard was initially expected to wait until the third round at Brno to make his return, he has been declared for the Andalusian GP.

What time does qualifying for the Spanish MotoGP start?

The opening leg of Andalusian GP Qualifying (Q1) will begin at 2:10pm CEST. Q2 will run from 2:35pm - 2:50pm local time.

Date : Saturday 25 th July 2020

Start time : 2:10pm CEST / 1:10pm BST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 5:40pm IST / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST



Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

America

USA: NBC (delayed)

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Sport TV

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceanica

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP provides its own on-demand streaming service. The MotoGP video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

Weather forecast for Jerez

Expect sunny weather in Jerez on Saturday, with temperature peaking at 36C in the afternoon.