MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Austrian GP?

MotoGP heads to the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend. Here's how you can watch the qualifying on August 15.
Petronas Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo has been the most impressive rider in qualifying so far, with two pole positions in the opening three rounds of the season.
He is the favourite for the top spot on the grid once again, although it would be wrong to rule out the possibility of another surprise performance - such as the one put in by Johann Zarco on an Avintia Ducati last weekend at Brno.
KTM will be looking for a strong showing at its home turf following Brad Binder's shock victory in the Czech GP, and both Binder and teammate Pol Espargaro could well snatch a spot on the front row.
Maverick Vinales is another rider capable of claiming pole position aboard the factory Yamaha.
Marc Marquez will be absent from the first of the two Red Bull Ring races following his injury, and the rest of the Honda contingent is unlikely to threaten the top spots this weekend.
What time does qualifying for the Austrian MotoGP start?
Q1 will begin at 2:10pm local time (CEST), followed by the all-important Q2 at 2:35pm. Each session lasts 15 minutes.
- Date: Saturday, 15th August 2020
- Start time: 2:10pm CEST / 1:10pm BST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 5:40pm IST / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
How can I watch qualifying?
Europe:
- Spain: DAZN
- UK: BT Sport
- France: Canal+
- Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
- Italy: Sky Sport
- Hungary: Spiler TV
- Netherlands: Eurosport
Asia:
- Japan: G+/Hulu
- Thailand: PPTV
- India: Eurosport
- Indonesia: Trans 7
- Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
America
- USA: NBCSN
- Canada: DAZN
- Brazil: Sport TV
- Argentina: ESPN+
Oceanica
- Australia: Fox Sports
- New Zealand: Sky TV
Can I stream qualifying?
MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service, where users can watch every qualifying and race live. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.
Weather forecast for Spielberg
There is a high chance for rain at Spielberg on Saturday.
Austrian GP - FP1 results:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
| Pol Espargaro
|KTM
|1'24.193
|2
| Andrea Dovizioso
|Ducati
|1'24.237
|0.044
|3
| Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|1'24.378
|0.185
|4
| Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|1'24.573
|0.380
|5
| Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|1'24.588
|0.395
|6
| Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|1'24.655
|0.462
|7
| Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|1'24.718
|0.525
|8
| Jack Miller
|Ducati
|1'24.724
|0.531
|9
| Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|1'24.743
|0.550
|10
| Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1'24.753
|0.560
|11
| Maverick Viñales
|Yamaha
|1'24.779
|0.586
|12
| Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|1'24.837
|0.644
|13
| Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|1'24.879
|0.686
|14
| Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|1'24.944
|0.751
|15
| Iker Lecuona
|KTM
|1'24.991
|0.798
|16
| Brad Binder
|KTM
|1'25.005
|0.812
|17
| Michele Pirro
|Ducati
|1'25.152
|0.959
|18
| Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|1'25.165
|0.972
|19
| Alex Marquez
|Honda
|1'25.249
|1.056
|20
| Bradley Smith
|Aprilia
|1'25.297
|1.104
|21
| Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|1'25.371
|1.178
|22
| Tito Rabat
|Ducati
|1'25.729
|1.536
Austrian GP: FP2 results
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
| Jack Miller
|Ducati
|1'26.475
|2
| Iker Lecuona
|KTM
|1'27.228
|0.753
|3
| Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|1'27.421
|0.946
|4
| Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|1'27.458
|0.983
|5
| Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|1'27.625
|1.150
|6
| Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|1'27.793
|1.318
|7
| Alex Marquez
|Honda
|1'27.839
|1.364
|8
| Maverick Viñales
|Yamaha
|1'27.941
|1.466
|9
| Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|1'27.967
|1.492
|10
| Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|1'28.012
|1.537
|11
| Michele Pirro
|Ducati
|1'28.444
|1.969
|12
| Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1'29.264
|2.789
|13
| Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|1'29.597
|3.122
|14
| Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|1'29.669
|3.194
|15
| Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|1'29.984
|3.509
|16
| Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|1'30.704
|4.229
|17
| Tito Rabat
|Ducati
|1'31.941
|5.466
| Andrea Dovizioso
|Ducati
|1'35.009
|8.534
| Bradley Smith
|Aprilia
|1'37.709
|11.234
| Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|1'40.346
|13.871
| Brad Binder
|KTM
| Pol Espargaro
|KTM
