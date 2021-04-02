MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Newly-promoted factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia took pole position in Qatar last time out, leading a trio of Yamaha riders (Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi) and teammate Jack Miller.

Johann Zarco qualified sixth on the Pramac Ducati, half a second off the pace of Bagnaia, ahead of Franco Morbidelli on the Petronas Yamaa.

Aprilia's improved pace was evident in Qatar qualifying, with Aleix Espargaro an excellent eight on the RS-GP, while the Suzukis of Alex Rins and reigning champion Joan Mir could only qualify ninth and 10th respectively.

Ducatis are once again the favourite for pole position at Losail, thanks to having the most powerful engine in the premier class. But the Yamahas won't be too far back, and could again have the upper edge on their Italian rivals come race day.

What time does qualifying for the Doha MotoGP start?

Q1 will begin at 20:00 local time, followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 20:15. Each session will last 15 minutes.

Date : Saturday, April 3, 2021

Start time : 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 22:30 IST / 02:00 JST (Sunday) / 03:00 AEST (Sunday)



Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Doha Grand Prix session timings

Session Local time GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT/ AEST JST IST FP1 15:40 12:40 13:40 14:40 8:40 5:40 23:40 21:40 18:10 FP2 20:00 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 4:00 2:00 22:30 FP3 15:15 12:15 13:15 14:15 8:15 5:15 23:15 21:15 17:45 FP4 19:20 16:20 17:20 18:20 12:20 9:20 2:20 1:20 21:50 Qualifying 20:00 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 3:00 2:00 22:30 Warm up 15:40 12:40 13:40 14:40 8:40 5:40 22:40 21:40 18:10 Race 20:00 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 3:00 2:00 22:30

How can I watch Doha MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

