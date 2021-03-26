MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
03 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
02 May
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
16 May
Race in
51 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
30 May
Race in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
06 Jun
Race in
72 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
20 Jun
Race in
86 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
27 Jun
Race in
93 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
11 Jul
Race in
107 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
15 Aug
Race in
142 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
156 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
12 Sep
Race in
170 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
19 Sep
Race in
177 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
03 Oct
Race in
190 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
10 Oct
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
24 Oct
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
31 Oct
Race in
218 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
14 Nov
Race in
233 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / MotoGP tightens up track limits for 2021 with pressure sensors
MotoGP / Qatar GP / Breaking news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?

By:

The 2021 MotoGP championship kicks off this weekend with the now-traditional season opener at the Losail International Circuit. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix.

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?

What time does qualifying for the Qatar MotoGP start? 

Q1 will begin at 20:00 local time (CET), followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 20:15. Each session will last 15 minutes. 

  • Date: Saturday, March 27 2020 
  • Start time: 20:00 local time / 18:00 CET / 17:00 GMT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 22:30 IST / 02:00 JST (Sunday) / 04:00 AET (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch Qatar MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP tightens up track limits for 2021 with pressure sensors

Previous article

MotoGP tightens up track limits for 2021 with pressure sensors
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff

2
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

3
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

4
Formula 1

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2h
5
Supercars

Rivals need to race van Gisbergen harder – McLaughlin

5h
Latest news
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?

7m
MotoGP tightens up track limits for 2021 with pressure sensors
MotoGP

MotoGP tightens up track limits for 2021 with pressure sensors

16h
Riders keen on a MotoGP version of Drive to Survive
MotoGP

Riders keen on a MotoGP version of Drive to Survive

18h
Morbidelli carrying “a great weight” as a MotoGP title contender
MotoGP

Morbidelli carrying “a great weight” as a MotoGP title contender

20h
Vinales without MotoGP crew chief until Qatar race day
MotoGP

Vinales without MotoGP crew chief until Qatar race day

21h
Latest videos
Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

Top 10 most successful Repsol Honda Team riders

The last 20 winners in MotoGP 03:20
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

The last 20 winners in MotoGP

All Ducati Corse riders 03:30
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All Ducati Corse riders

All official Yamaha Factory Racing riders 02:04
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All official Yamaha Factory Racing riders

All Aprilia's riders from their return to MotoGP 01:45
MotoGP
Mar 22, 2021

All Aprilia's riders from their return to MotoGP

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Maini makes DTM switch with Mercedes team GetSpeed
DTM / Breaking news

Maini makes DTM switch with Mercedes team GetSpeed

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021

Trending Today

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Rivals need to race van Gisbergen harder – McLaughlin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Rivals need to race van Gisbergen harder – McLaughlin

IndyCar IMS test to simulate hybrid boost with push-to-pass
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar IMS test to simulate hybrid boost with push-to-pass

Rosberg happy to stay with Schumacher beyond 2012
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Rosberg happy to stay with Schumacher beyond 2012

Renault paid just £1 to buy Lotus F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault paid just £1 to buy Lotus F1 team

Latest news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?

MotoGP tightens up track limits for 2021 with pressure sensors
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP tightens up track limits for 2021 with pressure sensors

Riders keen on a MotoGP version of Drive to Survive
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Riders keen on a MotoGP version of Drive to Survive

Morbidelli carrying “a great weight” as a MotoGP title contender
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli carrying “a great weight” as a MotoGP title contender

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.