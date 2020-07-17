MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Spanish GP?
The 2020 MotoGP will finally get underway with the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez on July 17-19. Here's how you can watch the qualifying for the season opener in your country.
Like Formula 1, MotoGP will begin its new campaign with a double header at the same venue, with Jerez hosting two rounds on consecutive weekends in July.
The Spanish circuit is expected to favour the packages of Yamaha and Suzuki, although it would be naive to rule out Marc Marquez and the factory Honda team, given how successful their partnership has been over the last few years.
Marquez also topped the opening session during pre-season testing on Wednesday, although his time was lowered by the Yamaha of Maverick Vinales later in the afternoon.
What time does qualifying for the Spanish MotoGP start?
The opening leg of Spanish GP qualifying (Q1) will begin at 2:10pm local time, while Q2 will start at 2:35pm.
- Date: Saturday 18th July 2020
- Start time: 2:10pm CEST / 1:10pm BST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 5:40pm IST / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
How can I watch qualifying?
Europe:
- Spain: DAZN
- UK: BT Sport
- France: Canal+
- Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
- Italy: Sky Sport
- Hungary: Spiler TV
- Netherlands: Eurosport
Asia:
- Japan: G+/Hulu
- Thailand: PPTV
- India: Eurosport
- Indonesia: Trans 7
- Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
America
- USA: NBC (delayed)
- Canada: DAZN
- Brazil: Sport TV
- Argentina: ESPN+
Oceanica
- Australia: Fox Sports
- New Zealand: Sky TV
Can I stream qualifying?
MotoGP provides its own on-demand streaming service. The MotoGP video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.
Weather forecast for Jerez
The Spanish GP qualifying is expected to take place in sunny conditions, with temperature peaking at 38C after 4pm.
