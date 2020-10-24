MotoGP
Previous
MotoGP / Teruel GP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Teruel GP?

shares
comments
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Teruel GP?

Aragon will host its second consecutive MotoGP round on October 23-25. Find out how to watch Teruel Grand Prix qualifying, what time it starts and more here.

What time does qualifying for the Teruel MotoGP start? 

Q1 will begin at 2:50pm local time (CEST), followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 3:15pm. Each session will last 15 minutes. 

  • Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020 
  • Start time: 2:50pm CEST / 1:50pm BST / 8:50am ET / 5:50am PT / 6:20pm IST / 9:50pm JST / 10:50pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch Teruel MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Sport TV
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceanica

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that offers live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

Weather forecast

The current forecast suggests a dry Teruel MotoGP qualifying, with the temperature at Alcaniz expected to be around 21C when qualifying begins at 2:50pm local time.

How real is the Honda MotoGP threat at Aragon?



